ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole County, MO

TUESDAY UPDATES: Cole County reports 195 new coronavirus cases

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uDV9Z_0divvGge00

The Cole County Health Departmen t reported 195 new coronavirus cases Tuesday.

According to the dashboard update, there are 13,405 residential cases and 298 long-term care facility resident cases. That is 13,703 total cases in the county.

Cole County has reported 174 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began.

Cole County ranks 21st in the state for counties with the most coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the past week. Cases are up 76.7% when comparing last week to the prior week. The county has reported a 30.2% positivity test rate, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services .

The Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard reports about 54.5% of the county have initiated their first dose of the vaccine and 50.2% of the county's population have been fully vaccinated.

The Jefferson City School District reported eight new coronavirus cases in students and five new cases in staff members Monday.

The district is reporting 39 active cases in students and 31 active cases in staff.

The district is reporting 164 close contacts for students and 24 close contacts for staff.

Missouri red zone report shows all counties with a high community transmission rate

The newest State Profile Report shows Missouri counties remain at the high transmission level of COVID-19. The report shows new cases remain at 986 cases per 100,000 people, a change of 102% from last week.

The report shows Missouri had 60,520 new cases of COVID-19 for the week of Jan. 7.

The report also indicates 244 residents died from the coronavirus, a 26% increase from the previous week.

All Missouri counties are considered high community transmission.

Missouri_State_Profile_Report_20220107_Public Download

The report states that 73.9% of Missouri residents 18 years and older have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 63.2% are considered fully vaccinated. Over 37.4% of residents 18 years and older have received a booster shot.

According to the report, 98.7% of coronavirus cases were identified as the delta variant. According to the CDC , .5% of cases are the omicron variant.

According to the report, 39 hospitals are dealing with staffing shortages, which account for 32% of hospitals in the state. Seven hospitals are currently dealing with supply shortages or six percent of all hospitals.

Vaccine rates are down with 18,538 people 12 and older initiated getting a vaccination last week, which is 15.2% higher than the last report. 1,612 people 12-17 initiated vaccines last week, which is 12.2% higher than the last report.

State of Missouri reporting over 10,000 new coronavirus cases

The state of Missouri reported 13,574 new and probable coronavirus cases Tuesday.

The state of Missouri’s daily average of new coronavirus cases has gone back up to an 8,266 seven-day average (57,859 confirmed cases from the previous week of reporting) as the state reports new coronavirus cases across the state according to state health department reporting. The daily average looks at the last seven days and doesn't account for the past three days, which will push that number even higher.

The state reported 10,238 new coronavirus cases through PCR testing and another 3,336 probable cases identified in antigen testing from Wednesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services coronavirus dashboard. Missouri has now reported 908,625 confirmed cases for the pandemic and more than 214,102 probable cases.

The state recorded 170 new deaths for 13,488 total and 52 new probable deaths for a total of 3,076.

Missouri's new cases are up 40.4% over the past week, the state reports, as recent cases surge nationwide.

The rate of positive tests is 33.4% for the last week. A higher positivity suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YUNrV_0divvGge00
Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Cole, Pettis, Callaway, Osage, Moniteau, Miller, Saline and Boone counties are all in the top 40 Missouri counties in new cases per capita over the last week, according to state statistics.

The state reports that over 4.24% (a .6% increase from last reported on Monday) of vaccinated Missourians have developed COVID-19 infections. The state is reporting 141,286 breakthrough cases out of 3,334,970 fully vaccinated people. Experts continue to tout vaccination as the best tool to fight the wave of new cases.

Still, new vaccinations have effectively stalled in Missouri, with more boosters being given daily than first or second shots. The state reported Tuesday that 54.3% of Missouri residents are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are also trending upward, with the state reporting 21% of total hospital capacity and 20% of ICU capacity remaining. Those numbers are at 38% and 34% in Central Missouri, respectively.

Missouri pulls back on coronavirus tests for schools

The state of Missouri is putting a hold on a program that provides free coronavirus tests to schools.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said in a newsletter Tuesday that a limited supply of rapid antigen tests for schools was exhausted Monday and the state would hold off on filling most schools' test orders. Testing infrastructure has become strained nationwide as the more transmissible omicron variant powers a record wave of new cases.

No orders will be fulfilled until supply improves, the state says. The state is also putting a hold on new applications from districts that want tests.

The department suggested schools reserve tests only for staff members who show symptoms.

"We know what a challenge this unfortunate situation is going to create for the hundreds of schools across the state that are taking part in our K-12 Antigen Testing Program and we want to express our sincere apologies," the department said in the newsletter. "It has been so important to DESE and the State of Missouri to make these rapid antigen tests available to K-12 schools, free of charge, since fall 2020. We know that these rapid tests allow schools to quickly determine if the mild symptoms their students and/or staff members have are COVID, or something else. This rapid test is often the difference in knowing if a teacher can teach that day or if a student can attend school to take part in valuable in-person learning."

Schools are reporting staffing issues tied to coronavirus cases, with one Mid-Missouri school -- Southern Boone -- finishing with classes online last week because of a staff shortage. The Columbia Public Schools coronavirus dashboard shows the district has about a 43% rate of filling in for teachers who are out this week. A CPS spokesman says the rate is better than it was to start the year, though.

The state also had to put a hold this week on household orders of PCR tests because of high demand.

Boone Health to limit visitors as coronavirus cases set new highs

Boone Health will limit patients to one visitor per day as coronavirus cases continue to set records.

The change takes effect Wednesday.

The hospital said in a news release that it will provide exceptions allowing two visitors per day in neonatal intensive care and for patients who are near death, who can have four visitors per day in two-visitor shifts. The hospital also advised patients not to go to the emergency room for COVID-19 testing.

All patients and visitors will also be required to wear a medical-grade mask such as a surgical mask or N95. Masks will be provided at hospital entrances, Boone Health says.

Health experts have encouraged Americans to wear medical-grade masks as the more transmissible omicron variant continues to spread around the country and across Missouri. Medical-grade masks are more effective than cloth masks at stopping the omicron variant from spreading.

State and local officials continue to log record levels of coronavirus cases as the variant powers an unprecedented pandemic wave. Missouri has set records for new cases and hospitalizations in the past week and Boone County has set numerous records for daily cases. Meanwhile, hospitals report the virus is not only filling up beds but sickening staff.

University of Missouri Health Care said Monday that it is limiting patients to one visitor, as well.

The post TUESDAY UPDATES: Cole County reports 195 new coronavirus cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

COVID case-fatality rate declining in Missouri as more infections, fewer deaths reported

As COVID case totals stay near record highs in Missouri, the state's case-fatality rate—the ratio of diagnosed cases ending in death—has declined over time as more people contract the virus and survive. However, it is important to understand that the increase in cases has also led to rapid growth in COVID hospitalizations, further straining the healthcare industry.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 7K Cases Reported Sunday As Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Continue To Decline

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland recorded 7,870 new cases of COVID-19 while the state’s positivity rate and hospitalizations continued to drop, according to data released Sunday by the Maryland Department of Health. The latest round of health department data shows hospitalizations fell by 156 during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients currently being treated by hospitals throughout Maryland to 3,122. The statewide COVID-19 positivity rate is 21.91%, a 0.94% decrease. A total of 899,672 cases have been documented in Maryland since the outset of the pandemic. A total of 12,416 Marylanders have now died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began,...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 9K New Cases & 55 Deaths Reported Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland recorded nearly 10,000 new cases of COVID-19, though the positivity rate and hospitalizations continued to dip, according to data released Saturday by the Maryland Department of Health. The latest round of health department data shows hospitalizations fell by 82 during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients currently being treated by hospitals throughout Maryland to 3,281. The statewide COVID-19 positivity rate is 22.85%, a 1.692% decrease. With the state reporting 9,880 new cases since Friday, a total of 891,802 cases have been documented in Maryland since the outset of the pandemic. A total of 12,358 Marylanders...
WESTMINSTER, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cole County, MO
Health
Cole County, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Government
County
Cole County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#State Profile Report
KMIZ ABC 17 News

JC Schools issues temporary mask requirement starting next week

JC Schools announced Thursday afternoon that all of its buildings and schools will operate under yellow protocols starting Tuesday. According to the school district's re-entry plans, yellow protocols require students and staff to wear masks indoors when a social distance of 3 feet or more isn't possible. The post JC Schools issues temporary mask requirement starting next week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri puts pause on antigen test program for schools

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) The state of Missouri is putting a pause on a program that provides rapid COVID-19 tests to schools across the state. Mallory McGowin Spokeswomen for The State Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says, "We now have depleted the limited quantity, the limited inventory that was set aside for schools." Hundreds of The post Missouri puts pause on antigen test program for schools appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

University of Missouri declines to change COVID-19 protocols amid spike in student cases

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri System Board of Curators declined to change its COVID-19 protocols amid a spike in the number of positive COVID-19 cases among MU students. On Monday morning, the board members released an agenda for the immediate review of the system's COVID-19 protocols. During the 8 a.m. meeting Tuesday, MU The post University of Missouri declines to change COVID-19 protocols amid spike in student cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Detention Sergeant dies from COVID in Miller County

TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Miller County Sheriff’s Department is reporting Detention Sergeant Janell Visser has died from the coronavirus. Visser began her career with the Miller County Sheriff's Office in 2007 and was recently named the 2021 Jailer of the year. According to a post on Facebook, Visser served for over 14 years and was The post Detention Sergeant dies from COVID in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mid-Missouri schools move ahead with in-person learning as coronavirus surge sets records

School is back in session for districts around Mid-Missouri, but the return to classrooms has coincided with a meteoric rise in new coronavirus infections, causing at least one area school to hold remote classes and creating worries among some parents. The post Mid-Missouri schools move ahead with in-person learning as coronavirus surge sets records appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Cleveland.com

Ohio reports 20,411 more COVID-19 cases - 2nd most for a single-day: daily coronavirus update for Tuesday, Jan. 4

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The state of Ohio on Monday reported 20,411 new cases of COVID-19, coming close to the one-day record of 20,598 cases set on Friday. The Ohio Department of Health has now reported 2,093,074 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, meaning about 1-in-6 Ohioans is known to have contracted the virus. However, the latest update may be understated because of delays in getting all recent cases reported, the state said.
OHIO STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Positivity Rate Climbs To 21.6%, Over 11K Cases Reported

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The average positivity rate continues its climb, hitting 21.6% in the latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health. Other key figures are also on the rise: the state is seeing 154.6 cases per 100,000 residents, a steep ascent from 52.8, which was recorded less than a month ago. Hospitalizations are at 23.1 per 100,000 residents. Credit: Minnesota Department Of Health In the last two weeks, cases in the state have tripled due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday said the state is “in the worst of it,” and doesn’t anticipate the situation to alleviate for...
MINNESOTA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

At Least 71 Die From COVID In Florida Hospitals Friday

But KINSA Says Palm Beach County Looking Better, Lowers Risk… BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — At least 71 people died from COVID-19 in a Florida hospital or medical facility on Friday, according to data released Saturday by the United States Department of Health and […] The article At Least 71 Die From COVID In Florida Hospitals Friday appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
104.1 WIKY

New Covid Cases In Indiana

Indiana Department of Health released more Covid cases on Monday. Ten-thousand new cases, but no new deaths bringing the pandemic total in the state close to 14 million and 19,000 deaths. Locally, Vanderburgh County had 98 new cases, Warrick 52, Posey 38 and Gibson 18. To find a vaccination site...
INDIANA STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy