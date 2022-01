Week 18 was a bitter pill to swallow for the Los Angeles Rams. Leading 17-0 against the San Francisco 49ers at home, the Rams took their foot off the gas and got passed in the final corner. Their 27-24 overtime capitulation not only handed their dreaded division rivals a playoff berth, but it also set up a Monday Wild Card showdown against fellow NFC West foes the Arizona Cardinals. Normally the fact the game will be held at SoFi Stadium would be a sliver of good news for the Rams, but as Kelly Stafford, wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, pointed out on Wednesday, that’s not exactly the case.

