The unconscionable decision in November by the U.S. Department of State to remove Nigeria from its annual Countries of Particular Concern list raises one simple question: Why?. Just last year, the State Department concluded that Nigeria had been "engaging in or tolerating particularly severe violations of religious freedom." The department then rightly added Nigeria to its list of designated CPCs to pressure the West African nation to step up efforts to defend the rights and safety of its own people. Yet precious little has changed in the past 12 months that would warrant removal of CPC status.

POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO