BITTER BLAST: Dangerously cold temps linger overnight; tracking Monday storm system

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Frigid temperatures will continue into Tuesday’s overnight hours, making it dangerous for anyone to be outside.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that windy conditions will make conditions feel even colder. The winds let up by daybreak, bringing seasonable temperatures back to the region by Wednesday.

Tuesday’s overnight hours will see mainly clear skies with low temperatures in the upper-teens.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

Wednesday will see intervals of sun and clouds with temperatures warming slightly into the low-40s. Wednesday night will see mostly cloudy skies with lows around 29 degrees.

Thursday will see mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low- to mid-40s. Cloudy skies will remain for Thursday night, with temperatures cooling into the low-30s.

Curren says that colder temperatures will return for the end of the week, going into the weekend. News 12 meteorologists are tracking a coastal storm that could bring snow, sleet and rain to New Jersey Sunday night into Monday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
