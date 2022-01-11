How to Map SOC Analyst Skills With Experience Level

Cybersecurity intelligence is only as valuable as the actions it allows you to take. Especially in the realm of prevention, fast analysis and notification is critical. It’s no secret to threat actors; they know that as soon as data is available or a vulnerability is identified, the window of opportunity for exploitation is closing. As many cybersecurity professionals can confirm, any business with a login form accessible from the internet experiences malicious login attempts. In many cases, these account for a majority of the traffic- indeed, some websites report over 99% of login attempts are malicious. With annual credential stuffing attempts in the hundreds of billions and rising, understanding these attacks with honeypots is a crucial tool in creating a broad, dynamic, and current security posture. At Enzoic, we use cutting-edge research methods including intelligent ingestion systems, deep-web crawlers, human teams, and honeypot networks to deliver continuously updated threat intelligence so you can act before the cybercriminals do.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO