ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Declares Public Health Emergency

By Phil Stilton
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TRENTON, NJ – After being defeated in the New Jersey Senate Democrats, who rejected New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s request for a 90-day pandemic power extension, Governor Phil Murphy today has declared a new public health state of emergency. “Effective immediately, I have reinstated a Public Health...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Bucco says Phil Murphy’s latest pandemic power grab sends New Jersey backward, not forward

TRENTON, NJ _ Senator Anthony M. Bucco said Governor Phil Murphy has taken New Jersey backward by declaring a new “Public Health Emergency” related to COVID-19: x“While Governor Murphy always talks about moving New Jersey ‘forward,’ he’s taking a giant leap backward by reinstating a new public health emergency,” said Bucco (R-25). “Despite what the governor has said, his action was not taken ‘in consultation with the Legislature.’ His own party said they weren’t consulted, and neither were Republicans. In fact, the Legislature chose to not extend his emergency powers when given the opportunity yesterday. Governor Murphy’s decision both circumvents legislative oversight and breaks his deal with his own party’s leadership. We need to give people hope that life is returning to normal, not returning to one man’s rule by executive order.”
TRENTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Phil Murphy says New Jersey schools need age-appropriate active shooter drills

TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy today signed legislation (A-5727/S-3726) which requires school security drills to be age-appropriate and to prevent unnecessary traumatization of schoolchildren. Among other requirements, the legislation prohibits the use of fake blood, real or prop firearms, or the simulations of gun shots or explosions in school security drills. The legislation, which Governor Murphy announced his support for last April, will strike an appropriate balance between ensuring that students are informed and ready for threats that schools face in the present day, while being sensitive to the mental health needs of schoolchildren.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
insidernj.com

Murphy Puts State of Emergency in Effect for Parts of New Jersey

In anticipation of a Sunday night snow storm, Governor Phil Murphy will issue a state of emergency for Ocean, Burlington, Atlantic, Cumberland and Cape May counties. In addition, state offices will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Monday morning. In a Sunday evening briefing with reporters and staff, Murphy urged...
POLITICS
insidernj.com

Murphy Declares State of Emergency in Preparation for Winter Storm

Today, Governor Phil Murphy declared that New Jersey will enter a State of Emergency effective at 10:00 p.m., in preparation for a winter storm forecasted to impact the state with severe weather conditions starting tonight, Thursday, January 6, through the late morning of Friday, January 7. Executive Order No. 279 declares a State of Emergency across all 21 counties in New Jersey, allowing resources to be deployed throughout the state during the duration of the storm.
ENVIRONMENT
Shore News Network

Doherty blames Trenton Democrats for Phil Murphy’s king-like reign over New Jersey

TRENTON, NJ – Senator Michael Doherty said the New Jersey Legislature’s inaction in limiting executive authority has empowered Governor Phil Murphy to rule like a king. “Governor Murphy’s declaration of a new ‘Public Health Emergency’ in defiance of the Legislature demonstrates exactly why we must assert ourselves as a co-equal branch of government and limit his emergency powers,” said Doherty (R-23). “We’re supposed to have a governor with limited authority under our New Jersey Constitution, but Murphy has been empowered by the Legislature’s inaction to rule like a king. ”
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Shore News Network

Testa: Phil Murphy keep your public health hysteria away from our children

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Senator Michael Testa today criticized a Phil Murphy Department of Health memo that called for punitive action in the form of extracurricular activity bans for unvaccinated school children. That memo called for unvaccinated students to be barred from participating in extracurricular activities including sports, band, and social clubs until they received their full vaccination regimen which now includes two doses and a booster shot.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Gov. Phil Murphy Signs Bill Enshrining Abortion Into New Jersey State Law

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, anticipating possible changes to the Roe v. Wade ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court, signed a bill Thursday enshrining the right to an abortion into state law. Murphy signed the measure in the waning days of his first term, fulfilling a campaign pledge made in the lead up to his reelection victory in November and after it appeared as if the Democrat-led Legislature might fail to advance the bill. “Regardless of whether or not the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, New Jersey’s position in support of the right to reproductive autonomy...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health Emergency#Legislature#Senate#Democrats
thecentersquare.com

Murphy vows to follow through with plans on New Jersey public bank

(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he intends to follow through with plans to open a state-owned bank. In November 2019, Murphy signed Executive Order No. 91 to create the Public Bank Implementation Board. The board was given a year to develop an implementation plan for a public bank.
POLITICS
NJBIZ

Murphy, in annual address, declares new COVID emergency

Gov. Phil Murphy used his annual State of the State address to declare a new state of emergency in response to the omicron surge, so as to preserve many key powers needed to respond to the pandemic. The Tuesday move was widely expected after a deal fell through that would...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Philly

New Jersey Needs Federal Help Fighting New Surge In COVID-19 Cases, Gov. Phil Murphy Says

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — The United States is hitting record levels of COVID-19, now averaging about 400,000 new cases per day. Locally, hospitals are postponing elective surgeries and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the Garden State needs federal help. The new year is off to a bad start with COVID levels worse than they were a year ago, before vaccines were widely available. The omicron variant is spreading like wildfire and now even striking Gov. Murphy’s family. “This omicron tsunami has changed the game yet again,” Murphy said. Murphy is sounding the alarm as COVID-19 cases in New Jersey increased 324% in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
njbmagazine.com

Murphy Reinstates Public Health Emergency in Response to Omicron Variant

Gov. Phil Murphy today reinstated a Public Health Emergency, effective immediately, in order to ensure that the state is able to respond to the continued threat of COVID-19 and the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Executive Order No. 280 declares a Public Health Emergency and restates the existing state of Emergency...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

Here are 5 reasons why New Jersey lawmakers should not renew Phil Murphy’s pandemic powers

If there was ever a time for Democrats and Republicans in the New Jersey Senate and Assembly to come together on an issue, rejecting Governor Phil Murphy’s request to extend his pandemic powers is it. Things aren’t looking good right now in terms of the spread of the omicron virus outbreak, but it’s only temporary. It’s not a 90-day problem and it’s probably not even going to be a 30 or 60-day problem, but giving Phil Murphy total control to bring back mandates, lockdowns, business closures, and gathering limits will have a long term devastating impact on the state of New Jersey, it’s economic wealth and mental health.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

Phil Murphy needs to stop virtue signaling, virus shaming, and vaccine shaming the people of New Jersey after wife Tammy contracts COVID-19

According to Governor Phil Murphy, only knuckleheads spread COVID-19. The unvaccinated put the entire state at risk, especially the fully vaccinated and fully boosted. Only knuckleheads go spend their Christmas vacation in a Central American country that has been identified by the U.S. State Department as a high risk for spread of COVID-19 then return to America to test positive for COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

76K+
Followers
40K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy