By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots showed up for their playoff game in Buffalo on Saturday night. Technically speaking, at least. The players and coaches were physically present. No doubt about it. But in terms of actually showing up for the biggest game of the year, the Patriots were no-shows. The Bills scored touchdowns on all four of their first-half possessions, gaining 300 yards on 33 plays, with a 7.5-yard average on their 17 carries and a 10.8-yard average gain on their 16 pass attempts. It was a balanced, dominant, demoralizing offensive attack. On the other side, the Patriots’ offense had...

NFL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO