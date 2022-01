If at first you don’t succeed, try, try — the same rule, but just a different categorization. Believe it. During Saturday’s third round of the Sony Open, Kevin Chappell was denied one type of rules relief on the 9th at Waialae Country Club, then was granted another after he cleverly adjusted. All he had to do was slide over three words in the rules of golf.

GOLF ・ 16 HOURS AGO