Radford dispatcher recognized for life-saving assistance

RADFORD – A Radford 911 dispatcher is being recognized for helping to save a life during a 911 call using telephonic CPR.

“We are proud to recognize Dispatcher Harley Brewer for her quick thinking and calm demeanor during a critical call that assisted in saving a life of a community member,” the Radford City Police Department recently announced.

“911 dispatchers are the lifeline between people in dangerous situations and the help they need, they often have to talk people through tense and fearful moments,” the announcement reads. “To prepare for the job of a 911 dispatcher, they go through a long training process to be prepared to handle the many types of emergencies. They are true experts at keeping you calm while staying calm themselves.”

Brewer utilized her training in telephonic CPR (T-CPR) to assist the caller. According to the Radford Police Department, on Jan. 1, 2022, 911 centers were required by Virginia code to provide emergency communications officers with the training. T-CPR is described as “a new and effective way to ensure that CPR is provided quickly by the 911 dispatcher providing instant CPR instructions.”

“T-CPR allows bystander CPR to begin. It works by keeping the brain and heart alive until EMS arrives to provide defibrillation and other vital interventions,” according to the Radford Police Department. “T-CPR can assist the untrained caller as well as remind the CPR-trained caller how to provide high-quality CPR. Being able to start CPR quickly and before EMS arrival is often the difference between life and death for a patient. Saving lives is a team effort between our 911, EMS/Fire, Police, and ER staff.”

The department said “Dispatcher Harley Brewer should be commended on a job well done. Next time you see a dispatcher or even speak with them on the phone, be kind to them and thank them for everything they do to keep our community safe.”