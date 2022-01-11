ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Golf reporter Tim Rosaforte dies at 66

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The golf community is mourning the loss of one of its most well-known reporters. Tim Rosaforte died on Tuesday following a brief battle with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Golf Channel. He was 66. Rosaforte covered...

larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 6

Related
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau’s Honest Admission

Earlier this week, the PGA Tour officially announced a new show is coming to Netflix that will give golf fans a glimpse into the lives of several star golfers. Set up like Netflix’s Formula 1 show, Drive To Survive, the show will feature golfers like Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau. Other stars like Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas also agreed to go on the show.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Paige Spiranac ambassador like Tiger Woods

Paige Spiranac has revealed she will be ambassador for the brand new TaylorMade Stealth Driver, like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy on the PGA Tour. Spiranac is a social media sensation with more followers than any other indiviual golfer, highlighted by a whopping 3.2 million followers on Instagram. The new...
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

Sony Open, PGA Tour Honor Tim Rosaforte With Purple Ribbons

Tim Rosaforte, the Golf Channel insider, who lost his battle with Alzheimer’s Disease this week, is being honored at the Sony Open as players, caddies, and officials are wearing purple ribbons to pay tribute. The American Alzheimer’s Association picked purple as their signature color, because it “combines the calm...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Digest#The Golf Channel#The Pga Of America#Pga
Tennis World Usa

Tim Rosaforte passed away due to Alzheimer

Tim Rosaforte, who made his name as the golf insider for NBC Sports and the Golf Channel, passed away on Tuesday aged 66 due to complications from Alzheimer’s Disease. The New York native started his career as a sportswriter at regional newspapers in Florida, first at the Tampa Times in 1977, before moving into magazines, including Sports Illustrated and Golf Digest.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Here's why Bryson DeChambeau declined to participate in the Netflix PGA Tour show

A host of golf’s top players have signed on to participate in Netflix’s upcoming golf documentary series, which will provide a behind-the-scenes look into the 2022 PGA Tour season and each of the four major championships. There are, however, a few conspicuous absences: World No. 1 Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau were not among the list of 22 players made public on Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
thegolfnewsnet.com

Why is Bryson DeChambeau wearing a baseball cap and not his driving cap? He explains

Bryson DeChambeau has surprised fans this season wit his new look. At the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, DeChambeau did not his trademark driving cap, instead choosing to wear a baseball cap. DeChambeau has worn baseball caps in the past, particularly in practice rounds and in other obligations, but on Thursday through Sunday, DeChambeau has worn that Ben Hogan-inspired driving cap.
GOLF
Daily Voice

Popular TV Reporter Dies At 44

A popular reporter has died at the age of 44. ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson, who covered the Chicago Bears, died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, from complications with colon cancer, according to a report from ESPN. His wife, Caitlin, died two years ago after years of treatments and complications from melanoma,...
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Alex Aust, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model, Marries Fellow Athlete

Professional lacrosse player Alex Aust married fellow lacrosse star Marus Holman on Dec. 17 in Mexico. Earlier this year, Aust became the first lacrosse player to be featured in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Aust was also a member of the U.S. national women's lacrosse team that won the World Cup in 2017.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Popculture

Tiger Woods and Girlfriend Erica Herman Wear Matching Outfits on Vacation

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman are bringing in the new year with some style. The two were spotted at LAX on Sunday and were wearing matching outfits. Herman wore a white tie-dye sweatsuit which matches the shorts Woods was wearing. It's not clear if Woods was wearing a white tie-dye shirt as he had on a "Straight Outta Ice Bath" sweatshirt while wearing a white hat.
GOLF
The US Sun

Who is Chris Evert’s husband Greg Norman?

GREG Norman earned a name for himself as a legend in the world of golf. However, his prowess as a businessman has made him one of the most successful athletes-turned-entrepreneurs in the world. Who is Chris Evert's husband Greg Norman?. Gregory John Norman, often referred to as Greg Norman, was...
GOLF
CBS News

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider responds to transphobic comments

Reigning "Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider fired back at detractors over the New Year's holiday weekend. Schneider, the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, is continuing to break game records and is on a 23-game winning streak. Most recently, Schneider took the title of highest female earner...
TENNIS
Deadline

Clint Arlis Dies: ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 11 Competitor Was 34

Clint Arlis, a competitor on Season 11 of ABC’s The Bachelorette in 2015, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, his sister has confirmed. He was 34. Details surrounding his death, including the cause, were not disclosed. “It is with great sadness to tell you that  my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th,” sister Taylor Lulek wrote in a Facebook post. “Please respect our family’s privacy as we try to cope with this great loss.” Arliss, a former high school wrestler from Batavia, Illinois, made it through three weeks of Season 11 before his elimination by...
BATAVIA, IL
Golf.com

Bizarre, ‘heavy-bleeding’ incident forces pro to withdraw from event

An Australian golfer, in a bizarre incident this week at the Australian PGA Championship, cut his hand while trying to pick up a stake, suffered “quite heavy bleeding” and was forced to withdraw. Details of the incident are unclear, but Damien Jordan, according to a tweet from Golf...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

WATCH: PGA Tour star Talor Gooch NEARLY WIPED OUT on the first tee at Sony Open

PGA Tour star Talor Gooch was nearly struck on the head by a golf ball as he lined up to strike his opening tee shot down the par-4 1st on day one at the Sony Open. Commentators had no idea where the golf ball even came from as it whistled past Gooch's head as he stepped up to play his first shot of the round.
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
12K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy