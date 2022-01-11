Golf reporter Tim Rosaforte dies at 66

Clint Arlis, a competitor on Season 11 of ABC’s The Bachelorette in 2015, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, his sister has confirmed. He was 34. Details surrounding his death, including the cause, were not disclosed. “It is with great sadness to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th,” sister Taylor Lulek wrote in a Facebook post. “Please respect our family’s privacy as we try to cope with this great loss.” Arliss, a former high school wrestler from Batavia, Illinois, made it through three weeks of Season 11 before his elimination by...

