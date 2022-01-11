ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State Parks Youth Conservation Corps accepting applications through March 14

News Journal
 4 days ago
Virginia State Parks is seeking qualified candidates to fill Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) summer residential service opportunities across the state. Two three-week programs will be offered this summer.

Applications for crew leaders and crew members will be accepted through March 14, 2022.

YCC crews will assist Virginia State Parks staff with a range of operational projects including, but not limited to, trail maintenance, habitat improvement, and campground construction and restoration. Room and board is provided to all YCC crew serving at Virginia State Parks.

Applications are being accepted for the following sessions:

Session 1: June 19 – July 9, 2022 (Leaders must arrive June 17)

Session 2: July 17 – Aug. 6, 2022 (Leaders must arrive July 15)

Crew members will gain valuable experience in trade skills and resource management. Ideal applicants for crew member positions are young adults 14-17 years of age who have an interest in environmental protection, the physical ability to work outdoors in all weather conditions and the desire to make a difference in the community they serve.

Crew members who successfully complete a three-week service program will receive 120 service learning hours and a $500 stipend.

Crew leaders will supervise a group of 10 YCC crew members and work directly with park staff to complete a variety of projects. Upon completion of a three-week program, crew leaders will receive a $1,800 stipend and a $350 travel stipend. All crew leaders are required to attend training at Twin Lakes State Park June 13-16.

For continuity of the service programs, crew leaders are encouraged to apply for both three-week sessions. Eligible crew leaders will be entering their junior year of college or equivalent. Applications for crew leaders are being accepted until filled.

News Journal

