Trying to set an example can be taken many different ways, especially when you are in charge of a high school. This story hits home with me for the fact that my dad was a principal for over 30 years. As a kid, I walked the school grounds on where he worked ( I attended another school across town ) and watched other kids race up to him and say "Hi", I remember feeling like a big-shot hanging out with him, watching the respect in the children's eyes. A principal has an enormous responsibility on how they act and what they say, they are looked up to and respected. This was of course years ago, but not much has changed when it comes to how a principal is viewed. One lack of judgment can be a huge mistake.

MANDAN, ND ・ 7 DAYS AGO