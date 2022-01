"Will he or won't he" is the debate happening regarding Usher's potential appearance on Verzuz. As other R&B icons have taken to the stage—D'Angelo, Jill Scott, Erykah Badu, Brandy, Monica, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, and more—people are calling for Usher to bring his hits to the Verzuz stage. The singer has spent most of his life in the spotlight so there is a plethora of classics to choose from, however, the great debate centers on who should appear alongside him.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO