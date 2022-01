Four players had at least nine points for Goodhue in its 61-52 win over Lourdes in Hiawatha Valley League boys basketball play on Thursday. The Wildcats allowed the Eagles to shoot just once at the free-throw line. Wildcat Dayne Wojcik led the way with 17 points. Adam Poncelet scored 12...

GOODHUE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO