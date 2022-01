The second round of NBA All-Star voting returns are in, and the backcourts are different. Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks are on track to start, which was not the case a week ago. Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors leads all vote-getters again, but LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is in striking distance. If this holds, it will be the first time that there has not been a Team LeBron since the NBA instituted the All-Star draft in 2018. James has been the NBA's leading vote-getter for the last five seasons, and Curry last held that honor in 2015.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO