ALPENA, Mich. — Today’s pets of the week are Marty, Dwayne, and Tommy Chong. Our first pet today is Marty. He was hit by a car and rescued by a good Samaritan. The accident broke his hip, but he’s making a great recovery. While Marty just wanted to nap today, we can confirm from previous visits that he’s just about the friendliest cat you’ll ever meet. He comes right your hand and gives you plenty of love so long as you treat him well.

ALPENA, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO