I can’t say I was surprised by the COVID stats mentioned by the editor in the Jan. 6 newspaper (“The ‘Claw breaks COVID case records over Christmas week”). Shopping and walking around Enumclaw and seeing so many people unmasked still shocks me. Do these people not read nor comprehend how this is a pandemic that will only be eradicated by scientific-backed vaccinations and boosters and still masking up, hand washing, and taking all of the precautions suggested by the CDC? I can only guess that when a family member is hospitalized and/or dies from a virus that could have been prevented will you realize, yes, I had a choice.

ENUMCLAW, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO