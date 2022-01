The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX set the internet ablaze yesterday when it was revealed at CES 2022. Not only is it drop-dead gorgeous to look at and capable of 625 miles on a single charge, but it's precisely the halo Mercedes needs to showcase the full capabilities of the EQ sub-brand. In fact, we'd go so far as to say that the EQXX is what the Mercedes EQS Sedan should've been, as any S-Class type vehicle from Mercedes is meant to showcase the pinnacle of technological advancement. As it just so happens, the technology displayed in the EQXX is coming to Mercedes road cars as soon as 2024.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO