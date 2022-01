The Nampa Civic Center is hosting a job fair on January 20th, 2022. The event is scheduled to happen between 10:00am-2:00pm. According to Idaho Job & Career Fair, “More than 50+ employers and community partners from a wide assortment of industries will be on hand to speak with job seekers. These employers are looking to fill an array of full-time and part-time positions, from entry-level to experienced candidates. In addition, a number of community partners will be available to discuss educational opportunities. Bring plenty of resumes and dress for success!”

NAMPA, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO