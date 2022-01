Yes, there are ways to enhance the NHL All-Star Game, including ways to cut down on “snubs.”. Truly, the league could pursue fun, entertainment, and … if they have time left over, a fair representation of each season’s NHL All-Stars. In a dream world, there would still be those messy, almost certainly drunken “fantasy draft” exercises to divide up teams. Maybe we could all even embrace the reality that “The Skills Competition” has been better than each All-Star Game since … (runs out of fingers to count with)?

HOCKEY ・ 1 DAY AGO