We aren’t going to get into too much detail here but be on the lookout for roster reviews and some notes and highlights for the Hokie Baseball and Softball teams. We are covering and will do our best to get some live reporting going as well. Who knows? Maybe I’ll get permission to warm up the camera and get some pictures again this season. We were trying to get some live shots from the Softball team when the curtain rained down on my ability to cover 2021.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO