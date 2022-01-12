ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6abc Action News

NJ Gov. Murphy reinstates public health emergency in fight against omicron variant

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zHBbK_0divlMcu00

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy reinstated a Public Health Emergency Tuesday, effective immediately, in order to ensure that the state is able to respond to the continued threat of COVID-19 and the rapidly spreading omicron variant.

Murphy's emergency COVID powers were set to expire, but the order allows him to continue initiatives like mask mandates in schools -- which he said would continue for the "foreseeable future."

Earlier, he said his administration was "having very constructive deliberations" with the state legislators to continue his powers past Tuesday.

"It's pretty clear all of us think this is not the time to lay down our weapons," he said on MSNBC. "This thing is raging, but I'm highly confident we have the things in place that we will need to have in place to continue to fight this thing."

The Public Health Emergency will allow the state to continue vaccine distribution, vaccination or testing requirements in certain settings, the collection of COVID-19 data, implementation of any applicable recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent or limit the transmission of COVID-19, staffing and resource allocation, and other components of the state's COVID-19 response.

"COVID-19 remains a significant threat to our state, and we must commit every resource available to beating back the wave caused by the Omicron variant," Murphy said. "While we hope to return to a state of normalcy as soon as possible, the step I am taking today is a commonsense measure that will protect the safety and well-being of all New Jersey residents while allowing state government to respond to the continuing threat that COVID-19 poses to our daily lives."

The public health emergency declaration also empowers all state agencies to take all appropriate steps to continue to address the public health hazard resulting from new variants of COVID-19.

Under the Emergency Health Powers Act, the Public Health Emergency will expire after 30 days, unless renewed.

Comments / 48

tony ciccone
1d ago

let's all think Essex county New Jersey for coming out to vote for their King Governor Murphy who can't even fix the unemployment problem and motor vehicle

Reply(4)
46
truuthurts
1d ago

based on the numbers shown, 1.6 million positive cases and over 7.2 million vaccinated. there should be no cases left, since the total population has either had the non lethal virus or had the lethal vaccine.

Reply(2)
37
Don Fulmer
21h ago

People look at Australia they are locked in their homes they can't go out if they're unvaccinated they can't go anywhere's they pose a threat they say but I've noticed that even the vaccinated are now carriers to all of us it doesn't matter if you're vaccinated or not you can still die from this it's a virus flu that China made and they put it upon us and the democrats are using you as Guinea pigs for their fake vaccine poison Look it up it's all there

Reply(1)
12
Related
Shore News Network

Indoor capacity limits? Total lockdown? Phil Murphy to make COVID-19 announcement Monday

TRENTON, NJ – Nobody is sure what he’s going to do, but on Monday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is set to host his first COVID-19 briefing since leaving last week for his Central American family vacation in Costa Rica. Upon his return, it has been learned that his wife Tammy has tested positive for COVID-19. Out of caution, the governor will host the Monday briefing remotely via teleconference. The meeting comes as COVID-19 is surging across the state with over 100,000 new cases reported in the past week alone. Murphy also returns to New Jersey with many towns and cities imposing COVID-19 restrictions indoor and with nearly 25% of public students getting ready to start the new year with remote learning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eenews.net

N.Y. governor backs nation’s first statewide gas ban

New York’s Democratic governor announced her backing yesterday for what would be the nation’s first statewide gas ban for new buildings, adding fuel to a simmering national battle. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s support for a gas ban came through a 2022 policy blueprint released before her first State of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
roselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona governor signs executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for government employees

Governor Doug Ducey has signed an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees, but healthcare institutions are exempt from the rule. The governor issued an executive order on Dec. 15, stating “No person shall be required by this state, or any city, town or county to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine, but a health care institution licensed pursuant to A.R.S. Title 36, Chapter 4 may require the institution’s employees to be vaccinated.”
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health Emergency#Omicron#New Jersey#Covid#Msnbc
Shore News Network

Phil Murphy says unvaccinated are getting COVID more than the vaccinated in NJ

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Monday continued to push the narrative that the unvaccinated population in New Jersey are getting COVID-19 at a higher rate than the vaccinated population. Murphy continues to vax and mask shame the population of New Jersey, even after admitting just one week ago that anyone can transmit and get infected with the omicron variant of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Center Square

Ducey quietly bans all public worker vaccination mandates

(The Center Square) – In an unannounced executive order regarding enhanced monitoring of COVID-19 metrics, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey banned public employers from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment. The order, signed Wednesday, primarily reactivates the state’s “enhanced surveillance advisory,” which requires most hospitals to provide...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theridgewoodblog.net

Governor Murphy Declares a State of Emergency for New Jersey

Emergency Alert System, New Jersey Office of Emergency Management, NJ State Police, snow, snow storm, WINTER STORM. Trenton NJ, Beginning at 10:00 p.m. Thursday Night , a State of Emergency has been declared by Governor Murphy. Since we get a lot of questions about what a State of Emergency means,...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

'Omicron is coming' | Carney announces intention to declare State of Emergency with start of new year

Governor John Carney announced Thursday he would be kicking off the new year with a new State of Emergency declaration. During an update on Delaware's response to COVID-19 on December 30, 2021, Carney said as the pandemic situation in the First State becomes increasingly more "dire," he was going to once again declare a State of Emergency to allow his administration greater resources in assisting hospitals with their buckling infrastructure.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wfirnews.com

Last emergency COVID order issued by Northam

In what was likely his last formal act on COVID-19, Governor Northam issued an emergency order today, giving health care systems more flexibility regarding licensing requirements for hospital beds – it also allows workers with out-of-state licenses to practice in Virginia, and increases the ratio of workers to patients. The Omicron surge was a major factor said Northam, who also addressed COVID testing expansion efforts at Department of Health facilities like the one in Roanoke. He leaves office on Saturday.
ROANOKE, VA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
72K+
Followers
10K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy