Can You Believe Hollywood Didn’t Think Andrew Garfield Was “Handsome Enough?”

If you haven’t seen Spider-Man: No Way Home yet, please do. Spoiler alert: guess who comes back? Oh, just Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, that’s all. That was quite the surprise, even though we all heard the rumors. What do you expect, we fans like to talk about this stuff and we all knew it was going to happen. As soon as Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina were confirmed to be reprising their roles as Electro and Doctor Octopus, I took that as all bets were officially off. Months of speculation and all three actors denying the rumors became a regular thing for the year of 2021 and it made all the anticipation even greater. When the time for the movie’s release finally came, seeing the two original Spider-Men back on the big-screen was a moment of pure cinema glory. The fact that we all knew it was coming didn’t even ruin the moment. If you’re like me and grew up in the 2000s, then Tobey Maguire was your Peter Parker/Spider-Man. In that case, it’s impossible to replace papa Tobey, but I must say, it was incredibly refreshing to see Andrew Garfield finally get his well-deserved recognition.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO