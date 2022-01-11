ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can You Believe Hollywood Didn’t Think Andrew Garfield Was “Handsome Enough?”

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to imagine, right now, during the Andrew Garfield Renaissance that is currently underway, that at some point, the actor was considered not attractive enough for a role. Yes, Garfield, the British, web-slinging, Mark Zuckerberg-suing, Jonathan Larson-singing hunk whom we all know and love. At the beginning of his career,...

‘Spider-Man’ Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Reportedly Joined ‘No Way Home’ Without Hesitation

Every Marvel fan lost their excellent seeing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returns to the big screen as their iconic characters in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Critics and audiences praise Marvel for the fantastic writing of the three Spider-Men and how it propelled this Multiverse Marvel movie to stardom. Still, No Way Home screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers revealed a shocking revelation to this crossover.
Andrew Garfield Says He Improvised ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ ‘I Love You Guys’ Moment

[Editor’s note: The following story contains spoilers for “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”] There’s a moment in “Spider Man: No Way Home” (evidently one of the most monumental films of all time, thanks to its $1.3 billion-plus gross worldwide) when the three of the most recent Spideys bro out upon being brought together for the first time. Andrew Garfield (from the “Amazing Spider-Man” series), Tobey Maguire (from the Sam Raimi films), and Tom Holland (from the three most recent films) are all brought together after a spell issued by Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange goes awry. After denying his return to the franchise for...
Eduardo Saverin
Mark Zuckerberg
Andrew Garfield
Where Andrew Garfield Can Make His Next Spider-Man Appearance

If you haven’t seen Spider-Man: No Way Home yet, please do. Spoiler alert: guess who comes back? Oh, just Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, that’s all. That was quite the surprise, even though we all heard the rumors. What do you expect, we fans like to talk about this stuff and we all knew it was going to happen. As soon as Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina were confirmed to be reprising their roles as Electro and Doctor Octopus, I took that as all bets were officially off. Months of speculation and all three actors denying the rumors became a regular thing for the year of 2021 and it made all the anticipation even greater. When the time for the movie’s release finally came, seeing the two original Spider-Men back on the big-screen was a moment of pure cinema glory. The fact that we all knew it was coming didn’t even ruin the moment. If you’re like me and grew up in the 2000s, then Tobey Maguire was your Peter Parker/Spider-Man. In that case, it’s impossible to replace papa Tobey, but I must say, it was incredibly refreshing to see Andrew Garfield finally get his well-deserved recognition.
Andrew Garfield finally talks about that cameo you may not want to know about

Andrew Garfield is finally talking about his extended cameo in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." In a Variety interview published Thursday, the former web-slinger discussed his return to the franchise, which saw him teaming up with veteran Spider-Man Tobey Maguire to help Tom Holland's Peter Parker save the multiverse. In the...
Andrew Garfield Finds His Voice

A lot of preparation had to be done before Andrew Garfield could take on the role of Jonathan Larson in Tick Tick... BOOM! For one, he had to slip out of his thick Jim Bakker accent from filming The Eyes of Tammy Faye and into the bare-bones bohemian style of the late composer. The British-American actor also had to contend with the passing of his mother, who succumbed to cancer in late 2019. And, he had to learn how to sing. Though Tick Tick… BOOM!’s director, Lin-Manuel Miranda, locked in on Garfield for the part of Larson after seeing him in the 2017 revival of Angels in America, Garfield had never sung a tune outside of his shower or the karaoke bar. For W’s annual Best Performances issue, Garfield explains how he entered Larson’s world, learned to sing “to the back of the galaxy,” and came to love Stephen Sondheim.
Tom Holland and Zendaya engaged: the sweetest moments together

They are undoubtedly the couple of the moment. And not only at the cinema, where Spiderman No Way Home is breaking box office records both in Italy and in the rest of the world. But why outside of the film and in real life the relationship between Tom Holland And Zendaya has recently become official.
Zendaya and Tom Holland Say They’d Welcome Timothée Chalamet to the Spider-Verse

Thanks to on-screen and IRL couple Tom Holland and Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home has set the record for the second highest box-office opening ever. Imagine the possibilities, then, if Marvel were to throw Timothée Chalamet into the mix. In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Zendaya and Holland made it clear that they’d be very much on board with the idea. In fact, they already have some ideas about how the Spider-Verse could fit him in.
THEN AND NOW: The cast of the original 'Spider-Man' 19 years later

Nowadays, Maguire has stayed out of the spotlight while costar Kirsten Dunst continues to act. Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker, whose life as an ordinary teenager was changed after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. While on a field trip to a genetics lab at Columbia University, a spider...
Golden Globes winners include Jason Sudeikis, Andrew Garfield and Jean Smart as show isn’t televised amid controversy

The winners list at the 2022 Golden Globes wasn’t short on star power — even though the actual ceremony was. Jason Sudeikis, Andrew Garfield and Jean Smart were among the big-name actors awarded honors Sunday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association during a bizarre stripped-down ceremony that had no audience and wasn’t even televised amid a series of controversies.
Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
Shailene Woodley Heartbreak: Actress Called It Quits With Fiance Aaron Rodgers Due to One Reason [Report]

Speculations believe that the newly engaged couple Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have called it quits. One report believed that the two "cooled off" after they decided to celebrate the holidays separately, putting their less than one year of getting engaged to a stop. In contrast to that, some also refute that they are just in a "nontraditional" relationship.
Sinead O’Connor’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 4 Children, Including Son Shane

The critically-acclaimed singer has had four children throughout her life. Find out everything you need to know about her three sons and one daughter. Sinéad O’Connor was one of the most critically-acclaimed popstars of the 90s. The 55-year-old Irish singer-songwriter made her musical debut in 1987 with her album The Lion And The Cobra, and she quickly rose to fame with her 1990 sophomore effort I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, which included a chart-topping cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.” After a controversial appearance on Saturday Night Live, which included her ripping up a photo of Pope John Paul II, Sinéad faced serious backlash. Despite the controversy, she’s continued to release music, with her most recent album being 2014’s I’m Not Bossy, I’m The Boss, and she’s anticipated to drop what she described as her final album No Veteran Dies Alone in 2022.
Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
