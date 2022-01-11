ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

3 & Out: The Key Factor vs. 49ers; Zuerlein; More

By Rob Phillips
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 4 days ago
FRISCO, Texas – Back with three quick topics ahead of Cowboys-49ers, the eighth all-time playoff meeting between the franchises and arguably one of the NFL's top-three rivalries over the past 40 years:. Sunday's matchup. Ced Wilson. Zuerlein. I Know…. the No. 3 seed is nice because it increases...

Related
Dallas Sports Focus

Gut Feeling: Predictions For Cowboys-49ers

Let's watch some playoff football. The Cowboys haven't been here in three seasons. Not only has that been a long wait, but this week alone seems like an eternity as we analyze this matchup with the 49ers. Check out what are staff writers think will happen in Sunday's Wild Card...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Defense Takes A Hit Before Playoff Game vs. 49ers

On Sunday the Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers for their first postseason meeting in over 25 years. But America’s Team won’t exactly be going in at 100-percent. Earlier this afternoon, the Cowboys ruled out starting linebacker Keanu Neal for the game with a biceps injury. The former Pro Bowler has been one of their top linebackers all season.
NFL
Yardbarker

The 5 X-Factors for the 49ers against the Cowboys

One of the NFL’s most historic rivalries, the San Francisco 49ers vs the Dallas Cowboys, has fizzled over the last decade. Two teams that dominated the 80’s and 90’s are finally back in the playoffs against each other in what should be the best matchup of the weekend. On one side you have one of the most exciting offenses in the league with some of the biggest names in the league with the Cowboys. On the other hand, you have blue-collared meets Silicon Valley innovation with the 49ers. I’m a 49ers fan so of course I’m excited about this game, but I think most NFL fans feel the same way. So, how will the 49ers pull off the upset and who will be responsible for them winning? Here are my five x-factors who need to step up for the quest for the franchise’s sixth Super Bowl to carry on.
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Notes: Kearse & Kittle, Gregory's Matchup; More

That's the vibe coming from this facility, as the Cowboys inch toward this much-anticipated kickoff against San Francisco. That was on display Friday, as Jayron Kearse – fresh out of COVID-19 protocol and feeling healthy – discussed his matchup against 49ers tight end George Kittle. "Kittle's a great...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Jerry Jones Knows Who He Would Hire To Replace Mike McCarthy

Jerry Jones already has a replacement coach in mind for Mike McCarthy if the Cowboys fail to meet postseason expectations. No pressure, Mike. Jones has said already that it’s Super Bowl or bust for the Cowboys this postseason. That’s a tall order for a team that hasn’t even played in the Super Bowl since 1996. And don’t forget the Cowboys will most likely have to get past teams like the Buccaneers and Packers to even reach the Super Bowl, and that’ll only be possible if they beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Game Specs: Ways To Watch/Listen #SFvsDAL

The playoffs are finally here and the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) are hosting the San Francisco 49ers (10-7) for what might be the most intriguing matchup of Wildcard Weekend. The game will be Sunday at 3:30 (CT) on CBS. The historic matchup will kickoff at 3:30 (CT) on CBS to a...
NFL
