Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is likely to be the “candidate to beat” for the Broncos’ head-coaching job. La Canfora mentions that Denver has competition for Quinn, as five other teams have requested interviews with him. However, the Broncos appear to be a great fit for Quinn and GM George Paton has reportedly done a lot of work on Quinn as a candidate.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO