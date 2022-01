Debuting back in November, Showtime's Yellowjackets has become one of the most talked-about genre series that fans keep theorizing about, as its blend of humor, horror, and mystery has sparked countless theories about what really happened to a high school soccer team, though star Jasmin Savoy recently noted that she hasn't come across any theories that are close to correct. The actor also admitted that some speculation has been somewhat accurate, yet that she doesn't know anything more about the overall narrative than the events of the first season, which is expected to earn multiple follow-up seasons.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO