Youngkin can’t pull Virginia out of carbon cap initiative through executive action, outgoing AG Herring says

Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin cannot withdraw Virginia from a regional carbon cap and trade program through executive action as he’s pledged to do, outgoing Attorney General Mark Herring wrote in an opinion released Tuesday .

“The Virginia Constitution is clear: the Governor does not have the authority to single-handedly repeal or eliminate a law or regulation that has been passed by the General Assembly,” Herring, a Democrat, said in a news release. “Virginia’s participation in RGGI is crucial to reducing our carbon pollution, while simultaneously investing hundreds of millions of dollars in mitigation and resilience efforts.”

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is a multistate program that takes a market-based approach to reducing carbon dioxide emissions. In states that participate, power plants of a certain size must buy allowances for the carbon dioxide they emit at periodic auctions. The money then gets divided among the states.

Virginia joined the program through legislation passed in 2020, one of Democrats’ signature environmental achievements. Lawmakers decided half of the program’s proceeds would go to low-income energy efficiency, with just under the other half going to the new Community Flood Preparedness Fund and 5% to administrative costs. Last year was the state’s first participating. Virginia received about $228 million, about $22 million of which has gone to projects in Hampton Roads through the flood fund .

Last month, Youngkin spoke in Virginia Beach at the annual meeting of the Hampton Roads Chamber and announced plans to withdraw from the initiative via executive action, describing it as “a bad deal for Virginians.”

“RGGI describes itself as a regional market for carbon, but it is really a carbon tax that is fully passed on to ratepayers,” he said. “I promised to lower the cost of living in Virginia and this is just the beginning.”

He cited a Dominion Energy move earlier that week to double the surcharge it would pass onto consumers to accommodate participation in RGGI. Those costs are expected to raise the average home customer’s bill by $4.37 starting this fall.

A transition aide for Youngkin told the Virginia Mercury last month that the governor can withdraw Virginia from the greenhouse gas initiative by executive action because the commonwealth’s participation is governed by a contract agreement signed by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. Some legal experts immediately disagreed.

Herring, who has served in two Democratic administrations since 2014, decided to conduct an official legal opinion at the request of two Democratic delegates, according to his office’s Tuesday news release.

Herring concluded that the state’s constitution prevents Youngkin’s planned withdrawal because of the separation of powers doctrine.

The document does not grant the governor the power to suspend laws, he wrote.

“In fact, it requires the opposite, that ‘the Governor shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed.’”

Herring’s office had already defended the commonwealth’s participation against a legal challenge from the Virginia Manufacturers Association last summer , the release noted.

Youngkin takes office on Saturday. His press secretary declined to comment Tuesday.

