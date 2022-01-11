ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Woman dies after causing crash, falling off Highway 1 cliff

By Associated Press
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dGFPv_0divjqsc00

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A woman rear-ended a pickup truck on Highway 1 in Santa Cruz and after both vehicles pulled over to the shoulder, she left her car, crossed the highway, walked towards a cliff overlooking the ocean and plunged 300 feet (90 meters) to her death, authorities said.

The 40-year-old Santa Cruz woman, whose name has not been released, was traveling north when she hit the pickup truck Monday, the California Highway Patrol said.

Sign up for FOX40’s Daily Newsletter

CHP investigators said they haven’t determined if the woman fell or jumped.

The woman’s body was recovered by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and water rescue team, officials said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX40

Police shoot, kill man with hammer at Fresno museum

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Police shot and killed a 34-year-old man who broke into a museum Thursday in California’s San Joaquin Valley and charged at the officers with a hammer, authorities said. Edgar Morfin Mendoza was pronounced dead at the scene after two officers opened fire at the Meux Home Museum in downtown Fresno, authorities […]
FRESNO, CA
FOX40

Deputies: Person dies after shooting in South Sacramento parking lot

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies are investigating a homicide after a shooting Thursday in South Sacramento. A person inside of a business near 65st Street and Stockton Boulevard reported the shooting around 6:30 p.m., officials said. The caller said they heard gunshots, and they believed someone inside […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz, CA
Accidents
Santa Cruz, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
Santa Cruz, CA
Cars
FOX40

Citrus Heights police shoot, kill armed man

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the neighborhood where the shooting took place. It has been updated to read “Citrus Heights.” CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — An investigation continues after police shot and killed a man in a Citrus Heights neighborhood Thursday night. The Citrus Heights Police Department said officers were […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highway 1#Weather#Traffic Accident#Ap#Daily Newsletter Chp#U S Coast Guard
FOX40

Police: Woman shot near C, 16th streets in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are investigating a shooting on the outskirts of downtown Sacramento. The Sacramento Police Department said a woman was shot around 6:20 a.m. Friday, near C and 16th streets. She was conscious and talking while being taken to the hospital, police said.  The investigation is near Blue Diamond Growers in an […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX40

IDENTIFIED: Mother suspected of killing her three young children, investigators say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Sheriff’s deputies say they have identified the three children who were killed Wednesday and their mother who is suspected of killing them. Investigators from the Merced County Sheriff’s Office identified Patricia Ortiz, 31 of LeGrand, as the person who “took the lives” of her children. The children were identified as […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
FOX40

FOX40

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy