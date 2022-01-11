ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simon Biles recalls ‘crazy’ encounter with boyfriend Jonathan Owens before they met

By Amber Raiken
 4 days ago

Before gymnast Simon Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens became a couple, the two had an unplanned encounter prior to a Houston Texans football game.

On 9 January, Biles, 24, shares a series of photos on her Instagram story at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. In one photo, Biles is standing on the sidelines and smiling at the camera, while Owens, 26, is standing in the background.

“Okay how CRAZY is this photo,” Biles wrote on her expired story, which has been screenshotted by the New York Post . “December 2019. Texans had me for home field advantage & I lead the team out of the tunnel…”

“But look whos behind me….,” she added. The photo shows an arrow pointing at Owens, who was talking to someone else in the background.

“God works in mysterious ways,” Biles wrote on her story, as she tagged Owens’ Instagram account.

In another post, Biles shared a video of Owens passing by her.

“Not him walking in front of the camera before I’m introduced,” she wrote.

“This is just the craziest thing to find in my phone,” she noted, per the New York Post . “Like HOW!!!!!”

Less than one year after Biles and Owens ran into each other at this game, the Olympic gymnast publicly announced her relationship with the football player.

“It’s just us,” Biles captioned an August 2020 post with Owens on Instagram.

Their relationship has continued to blossom, as Biles has attended many of Owens’ games and cheered him on on the sidelines.

“GAME DAY!!!!,” she wrote last December in a post on Instagram with her boyfriend. “ #36 on the field #1 in my heart”.

At the end of December, Biles applauded Owens for his first interception during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Texans also won this game , 41-29.

“I’m so proud of you, watching you get your first NFL interception & fumble recovery was a dream!,” she wrote in an Instagram post . “All the hard work is paying off & this is just the beginning! I love you @jowens_3 .”

“Forever cheering loud and proud for #36 ,” she added.

