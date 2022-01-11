ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky AP Top 10 Prep Basketball Polls

Jerone Morton and George Rogers Clark remain No. 1 in the Associated Press Kentucky prep basketball poll this week. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

LOUISVILLE — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

BOYS

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. George Rogers Clark (10) 13-1 117 1

2. Cov. Catholic (2) 13-2 106 2

3. Lou. Ballard - 12-4 95 3

4. Lou. Male - 9-3 66 5

5. Pulaski Co. - 16-0 51 6

6. Warren Central - 10-1 50 10

7. North Laurel - 11-4 46 4

(tie) Ashland Blazer - 11-4 46 8

9. Lexington Catholic - 12-4 24 7

10. Woodford Co. - 14-2 21 NR

Others receiving votes: Bowling Green 11. McCracken County 10. Lou. DuPont Manual 8. Pikeville 4. Greenwood 2. Lincoln Co. 2. Bath Co. 1.

GIRLS

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Sacred Heart (12) 15-1 120 1

2. George Rogers Clark - 12-1 101 3

3. Notre Dame - 10-1 95 4

4. McCracken County - 14-1 80 6

5. Bullitt East - 14-2 65 2

6. Bowling Green - 10-3 47 T10

7. Anderson Co. - 14-2 44 5

8. Pikeville - 14-1 27 9

9. Ryle - 11-2 15 8

10. Dixie Heights - 12-2 12 T10

Others receiving votes: Russell 9. Lou. Male 7. Franklin-Simpson 6. Pulaski Southwestern 6. Henderson Co. 5. North Laurel 5. Franklin Co. 4. Owensboro Catholic 3. Highlands 2. Meade Co. 2. Breckinridge Co. 2. Lou. Central 2. Berea 1.

Voters this week: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; WSON, Henderson.

Comments / 0

