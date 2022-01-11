ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Fourth Chris Jericho Cruise Officially Postponed Until 2023

By Blake Lovell
411mania.com
 4 days ago

The fourth Chris Jericho Cruise, Four Leaf Clover, has officially been postponed until 2023. The cruise, which was set to run from March 14-18, 2022, has been rescheduled for February 2-6, 2023, due to "the current environment and the quick turnaround between cruises."

411mania.com

Comments / 0

411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week's AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches after Dynamite for this week's episode of AEW Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc: * Adam Cole defeated Trent Beretta. * Shawn Spears defeated Andrew Everett. Spears delivered a warning to CM Punk after the match.
WWE
Wrestling World

Booker T opens up on Chris Jericho

In recent days there has been nothing but talk of the famous and distant Forbidden Door opened by the WWE in the latest episode of Friday Night Smackdown, when the Stamford company confirmed that the current IMPACT Wrestling champion, Mickie James, will take part in the Royal Female rumble of the company, in the homonymous ppv.
WWE
State
Florida State
411mania.com

Sanders' AEW Rampage Review 1.14.22

And a Good Friday to you all! I'm Lee Sanders and tonight is AEW RAMPAGE night! Tonight's RAMPAGE sees Shawn Spears vs. Andrew Everett. Kris Statlander, Red Velvet & "Legit" Leyla Hirsch, Kris Statlander, and Red Velvet vs Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford & The Bunny. Also, Trent Beretta vs. Adam Cole. And in the main event, for the AEW World Tag Team Titles, Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus vs. Dark Order's John Silver & Alex Reynolds.
WWE
411mania.com

AEW Likely Extended Several Deals In Recent Weeks That Were Set To Expire

As previously reported, The Young Bucks had five-year options picked up on their contracts, which will keep them in the company until 2024 at least. They noted that they will get a raise over the next two years as well. They had a five-year deal, with three years guaranteed and an optional two-year rollover. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there were several people with similar deals who have likely already renewed, as their deals would have otherwise expired. AEW just hasn't announced it.
WWE
411mania.com

CM Punk Beats Wardlow on AEW Dynamite, Wardlow Nearly Snaps on MJF

CM Punk managed to defeat Wardlow on tonight's AEW Dynamite in a match that saw tension between Wardlow and MJF get exacerbated. Punk and Wardlow battled on tonight's show and Wardlow was in control late in the match, when MJF insisted that Wardlow hit another powerbomb. However, Punk was able to counter the maneuver and small packaged Wardlow for the pin.
WWE
antiMUSIC

Baroness Postpone Tour Until Spring

Baroness have announced that they have decided to postpone the launch of the second leg of their Your Baroness Tour until this spring due to the current Covid situation. They had this to say, "With the current surge in Omicron cases, we will be postponing Leg 2 of the 'Your Baroness Tour 'until March and April. With the intimate, 'in your face' nature of these shows we want to make sure that we're doing everything we can to ensure a safe, healthy night for everyone in the room. We don't want anyone coming to see us to feel like they are at risk, and we also don't want to get back out there and end up having to cancel (more) shows because someone in the touring party is ill.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

WWE's John Cena: I drank three beers before WrestleMania 34

John Cena has revealed he had three beers before taking on The Undertaker in a surprise match at WrestleMania 34. Cena took on the iconic WWE wrestler at the event in 2018 before both stars retired from the sport. Cena took his bow in 2021 and The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, retired in 2020. Cena has now said he had three beers ahead of the clash. "Everybody is chilled and watched the show," he told Pat McAfee on his podcast Then I made great friends with some people who traveled from Australia, people who traveled from across the US, buying each...
WWE
metalinjection

KHEMMIS Postpones West Coast Tour Until June

Khemmis originally scheduled their West Coast tour for this January, but Omicron saw to that not happening. So now Khemmis has rescheduled the trek to start this June with all previously-purchased tickets still valid for the new dates. "Due to the impact of COVID-19 on current touring conditions, we are...
ENTERTAINMENT
411mania.com

Pantoja's AEW Dynamite Review 1.12.22

January 12th, 2022 | PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The show kicked off with a word from Adam Cole, flanked by reDRagon. God, I've missed reDRagon. Cole is the #1 ranked wrestler (not sure how with a 7-0 record while CM Punk is 9-0 and unranked). He put himself over and then said reDRagon are the best tag team on the planet. Of course, that brought out The Young Bucks and Landon. The Bucks said their New Year's resolution is to get the tag titles back, while reDRagon also wants the gold. I won't lie, reDRagon have always been unequivocally better than the Young Bucks. Watching all of his friends argue, Adam Cole played peacekeeper and called it friendly competition. He dissed the Best Friends, which brought them out and led to a brawl. The heels won out and Cole had Orange Cassidy set for a superkick. Kris Statlander stood in the way and Britt Baker came out to lay her out. When it came time for the Cole kiss, Britt planted it on him. I liked this segment though I do wish another girl was down with The Elite. Obviously Britt makes a ton of sense but she's not someone who needs it.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Criticizes AEW In New Statement About 'Gory Self-Mutilation' On AEW Rampage

The Toronto Star has published an article about AEW's rise to success and establishing itself as an alternate to WWE. In it, there's a statement from WWE which criticizes the company for its use of blood, particularly in the street fight match on the December 31, 2021 episode of Rampage. The match featured Tay Conti and Anna Jay vs. The Bunny and Penelope Ford, with the Bunny and Conti bleeding.
WWE
411mania.com

Scarlett Bordeaux Featured On Cover Of Fitness Gurls Magazine

Scarlett Bordeaux has a new appearance, appearing on the cover of Fitness Gurls Magazine. The WWE alumna is on the cover of the latest issue, which is out Monday on digital and in print. You can see the cover below. Bordeaux was, along with Karrion Kross, released from WWE in...
WWE
411mania.com

Cary Silkin Claims Several AEW Wrestlers Are Worried About Their Spot

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, ROH ambassador Cary Silkin said that when visiting AEW recently, he noticed there were several wrestlers who were worried about their spot in the company. Here are highlights: On AEW talent worried about their spots: "There are so many guys there, so many guys....
NFL
wrestlingrumors.net

Bad News For Two WWE Stars Regarding The Royal Rumble

It might be a little while. We are just over two weeks away from the Royal Rumble and a good chunk of the fields for the show's namesake matches have been set. More than half of the women's field is ready and about half of the men's field has been announced but there are still some spots to fill. Unfortunately, it seems that we do know two bigger names who won't be included.
WWE
411mania.com

ROH Women's Championship Changes Hands on Impact Wrestling

We have a new ROH Women's Champion following this week's episode of Impact Wrestling. Deonna Purrazzo defeated Rok-C in the main event of tonight's show to capture the championship. You can see clips from the match below. After the match, Maria Kanellis-Bennett came out and confronted Purrazzo....
WWE

