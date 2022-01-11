ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

AEW Set To Release Hip Hop Compilation For Black History Month

By Blake Lovell
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Henry was recently interviewed by Danny Ocean, and during the conversation, the World’s Strongest Man revealed that AEW has plans to release a hip hop compilation for Black History Month, with AEW music producer Mikey Rukus adding further details on the project. “Yeah, and there’s — AEW...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Ringer

Being Proud of Not Dating Black Women, and Talking Hip-Hop With Reason

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to the Fresh and Fit podcast hosts’ declaration about not dating Black women (5:04), then rapper and L.A. native Reason talks the rise in crime in the city and the current state of hip-hop beef (28:11). Plus, New York’s newest mayor draws backlash (1:03:56).
SOCIETY
Rolling Stone

Black Thought: My Life in 20 Songs

When Rolling Stone asked Black Thought, the ferocious, nimble rapper who has fronted the Roots for three decades, for his list of Roots songs that defined his life, he — subconsciously or otherwise — initially submitted tracks by other artists. Picking his own highlights from 11 albums, numerous guest appearances, and one of the most lauded freestyles of the decade turned out to be much harder.
MUSIC
411mania.com

Cary Silkin Claims Several AEW Wrestlers Are Worried About Their Spot

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, ROH ambassador Cary Silkin said that when visiting AEW recently, he noticed there were several wrestlers who were worried about their spot in the company. Here are highlights:. On AEW talent worried about their spots: “There are so many guys there, so many guys....
NFL
hypefresh.co

The Spirit Of Black Rob Will Never Die In Hip-Hop

Driving 100 miles per hour in my convertible Aston Martin DB11 on the 405 Highway blaring “WOAH” by Black Rob is a hip-hop energy rush. Weaving through traffic on Friday night in California is always stressful. Playing classic rap songs keeps me calm during the two-hour traffic jam.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Henry
Person
Lio Rush
Charleston City Paper

Local hip-hop artist Clayton James releases new single, ‘No Thrill’

Clayton James’ most recent song, “No Thrill,” catches a chiller wave with its downtempo trip hop, putting the listener in a more contemplative headspace like the companion track released March 2021, “Burn.”. The lyrics traverse future anxieties and current controversies with a humble frustration, giving space...
MUSIC
TVOvermind

The Most Shocking Plot Twists In “Love And Hip-Hop” History

When it comes to making messy television, Mona Scott-Young might as well take the cup. What started as a peek into the life of rapper Jim Jones turned into a reality television franchise that has captured the attention of a majorly African-American audience. Through the shows, viewers have experienced it all as the lives of cast members play out on screen. We’ve witnessed couples fighting, people getting cheated on, others’ careers thriving, babies coming into the picture, beautiful weddings, and drinks flying across a few rooms. It’s not Love and Hip-Hop without a fight or an unexpected plot twist. Some 360-degree turns happen on the show, while others are penned long after a cast member has called it a day. These are the most surprising turnouts of all:
TV SHOWS
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches after Dynamite for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:. * Adam Cole defeated Trent Beretta. * Shawn Spears defeated Andrew Everett. Spears delivered a warning to CM Punk after the match. *...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black History Month#Hear Music#Professional Wrestling#Racism#Combat#World
thesource.com

Today in Hip-Hop History: 42 Years Ago Sugar Hill Gang ‘Rapper’s Delight’ Becomes Hip-Hop’s First Top 40 Hit

On today’s date, 42 years ago, “Rapper’s Delight” became Hip-Hop’s first Top 40 single. “Rapper’s Delight” was released by Englewood, New Jersey’s Sugarhill Gang in August of 1979. As one of Hip Hop’s earliest relics, this single, written by The Cold Crush Brothers’ own Grandmaster Caz, is credited with bringing the art of rap to a multicultural mainstream audience.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
downbeach.com

Hard Rock announced Black History Month tributes

ATLANTIC CITY – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has announced its tribute to Black History Month that includes a pop-up exhibit, an Atlantic City musical revue, a performance by Grammy Award winning artist Kirk Franklin, and more. “We are humbled to work with several great partners who...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

WWE Criticizes AEW In New Statement About ‘Gory Self-Mutilation’ On AEW Rampage

The Toronto Star has published an article about AEW’s rise to success and establishing itself as an alternate to WWE. In it, there’s a statement from WWE which criticizes the company for its use of blood, particularly in the street fight match on the December 31, 2021 episode of Rampage. The match featured Tay Conti and Anna Jay vs. The Bunny and Penelope Ford, with the Bunny and Conti bleeding.
WWE
Erie Times News

Charles Brown: Erie hip-hop artist Yae Culture sets sights on music dominance

Yae Culture, whose 2021 release "Public Rehab" affirmed his commitment to being a full-time artist, has aspirations of global stardom. Hip-hop/R&B/soul artist Joshua Smith, whose stage name is Yae Culture, has aspirations to become one of the biggest artists his family has ever seen. Taking strides in protecting his music and profusely putting out videos, the soulful Erieite will stop at nothing to create a future for himself and his loved ones. With four older brothers playing an influence in his craft, Yae, 28, feels a need to be a prime example of what happens when you go after what you love to do.
ERIE, PA
411mania.com

Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Review 1.12.22

January 12th, 2022 | PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The show kicked off with a word from Adam Cole, flanked by reDRagon. God, I’ve missed reDRagon. Cole is the #1 ranked wrestler (not sure how with a 7-0 record while CM Punk is 9-0 and unranked). He put himself over and then said reDRagon are the best tag team on the planet. Of course, that brought out The Young Bucks and Landon. The Bucks said their New Year’s resolution is to get the tag titles back, while reDRagon also wants the gold. I won’t lie, reDRagon have always been unequivocally better than the Young Bucks. Watching all of his friends argue, Adam Cole played peacekeeper and called it friendly competition. He dissed the Best Friends, which brought them out and led to a brawl. The heels won out and Cole had Orange Cassidy set for a superkick. Kris Statlander stood in the way and Britt Baker came out to lay her out. When it came time for the Cole kiss, Britt planted it on him. I liked this segment though I do wish another girl was down with The Elite. Obviously Britt makes a ton of sense but she’s not someone who needs it.
WWE
411mania.com

Jimmy Hart Gives His Picks For the Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling Themes

In an interview with Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw (via Wrestling Inc), Jimmy Hart spoke about how work as a wrestling music composer, and gave his picks for the Mount Rushmore of wrestling themes. Here are highlights:. On creating the theme for Shawn Michaels: “Of course, we did Shawn Michaels...
WWE
411mania.com

Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 1.14.22

And a Good Friday to you all! I’m Lee Sanders and tonight is AEW RAMPAGE night! Tonight’s RAMPAGE sees Shawn Spears vs. Andrew Everett. Kris Statlander, Red Velvet & “Legit” Leyla Hirsch, Kris Statlander, and Red Velvet vs Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford & The Bunny. Also, Trent Beretta vs. Adam Cole. And in the main event, for the AEW World Tag Team Titles, Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus vs. Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds.
WWE
411mania.com

AEW Likely Extended Several Deals In Recent Weeks That Were Set To Expire

As previously reported, The Young Bucks had five-year options picked up on their contracts, which will keep them in the company until 2024 at least. They noted that they will get a raise over the next two years as well. They had a five-year deal, with three years guaranteed and an optional two-year rollover. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there were several people with similar deals who have likely already renewed, as their deals would have otherwise expired. AEW just hasn’t announced it.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy