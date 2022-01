It is FINALLY game day for the Edmonton Oilers as the team returns to the ice at Rogers Place for a matchup against the Ottawa Senators. The Oilers could really use a victory right now considering they have just two since the start of December. The good news for the Oilers is that they get to go up against an Ottawa team that they absolutely dominated last season, winning all nine meetings and outscoring the Sens 41-18 in the process. Are there other reasons to be optimistic heading into this one? Caroline and I think so and we told you why in today’s Sherwood Ford GIANT Pre Game Show!

NHL ・ 7 HOURS AGO