The Spy's New Music Weekly: Neil Frances, The Districts, Hippo Campus

We made it through the first week of 2022, and there’s a lot of music to be excited about To kick things off the right way, the Weeknd dropped his new album, Dawn FM, featuring standout tracks like, “Out of Time.” Gunna is back with his long-awaited album, DS4EVER, featuring a great collaboration with Future and Young Thug on “Pushin P.” And 2 Chainz is gearing up for a new album cycle with “Million Dollars Worth of Game” featuring 42 Dugg. This week’s list also includes new songs from NBA YoungBoy, Earl Sweatshirt, and more.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO