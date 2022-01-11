The Spy's New Music Weekly: Neil Frances, The Districts, Hippo Campus

Astralwerks/Capitol Records have released Alesso and Katy Perry’s ‘When I’m Gone’. The vibrant new dance track marks the iconic artists’ first collaboration together. Within the very first seconds of ‘When I’m Gone’, Alesso and Katy prove to be a match made in dancefloor heaven. A high-drama anthem built on throbbing beats and powerful piano melodies, the track spotlights Katy’s radiant vocal presence as she offers up a fierce warning to the one who’s left her behind.
The moonlit soul of Moonchild and Brittany Campbell, the unapologetic ruthlessness of Jaguar Jonze, the luminous pop of Tim Atlas, the soft glow of The Cactus Blossoms’ guitar-led reverie and Judy Collins’ trip down memory lane make up our favorite tracks of the week. Moonchild featuring Lalah Hathaway,...
Check Out This Week’s Best Sounding New Music Releases!. Every #NewMusicFriday, we pick a bunch of the best-sounding new albums so you can get your audiophile music fix!… As usual, it’s a very eclectic mix (Albums are arranged with more traditional audiophile genres like Jazz and Blues at the top, and the non-traditional audiophile stuff towards the bottom). Check out the TIDAL streams below!
Here's a completely meaningless fact: we've selected nearly 3000 Tracks Of The Week since Guns N' Roses last released an album. And we gave them a six-year head start. Makes you think, doesn't it? No? Oh well. This week's selection of rock's fanciest new bangers follows, but let's clear up...
To celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Cafe, we're looking back and posting playlists from each year of the show. As music has evolved over the years, so have our playlists, which have grown to reflect a much wider range of music than when we first set out. 2003 was...
Friday has finally arrived, and with the start of the Martin Luther King Jr. long weekend, comes a whole lot of new music to enjoy on a well-deserved day off. We at Billboard want to know what your top release of the week was. Do you have Cordae or FKA Twigs’ albums on repeat? Or are you more into the high profile collaborations that took over the music scene on Friday (Jan. 14).
Fontaines D.C. have appeared to confirm that they will be releasing new music next week. The Dublin band released their last studio album ‘A Hero’s Death’, the follow-up to their 2019 debut ‘Dogrel’, back in July 2020. Fontaines D.C. previously told NME back in September...
Celebrating the arrival of The Lumineers’ fourth studio album, ‘BRIGHTSIDE,’ with a special Album Release Concert delivered by GrubHub, recorded in the sand and surf of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida during our 2021 Audacy Beach Festival.
The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. It's fair to say Mon...
We made it through the first week of 2022, and there’s a lot of music to be excited about To kick things off the right way, the Weeknd dropped his new album, Dawn FM, featuring standout tracks like, “Out of Time.” Gunna is back with his long-awaited album, DS4EVER, featuring a great collaboration with Future and Young Thug on “Pushin P.” And 2 Chainz is gearing up for a new album cycle with “Million Dollars Worth of Game” featuring 42 Dugg. This week’s list also includes new songs from NBA YoungBoy, Earl Sweatshirt, and more.
Thursday — @AS220 (Night of Hip Hop), Rich Amiri, Multiszn, Devstacks, Lebxanon, EddysInParadise, A Dinero. Notes: Obviously the live music scene is taking a hit. We will continue to list any upcoming music, but before you leave the house, check the specific venue for any last-minute cancellations. The above...
Carrie Underwood looked fantastic during an extra-special performance on Cobra Kai's fourth series, which was released on Netflix on New Year's Eve. The country star took to Instagram to share preview photos from her appearance on the hit show, revealing her head-turning outfit. In the stills, the mother-of-two rocked a...
Miranda Lambert has one last surprise up her sleeve before we close the book on 2021. In addition to her phenomenal Marfa Tapes project with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram, as well as a Pistol Annies Christmas record, and even a couple one-off singles, Miranda is releasing one more song to wrap up the year.
A solar powered statue of LL Cool J is on display in New York. Currently installed at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, the Bronze bust of the Bay Shore rapper is the work of artist Sherwin Banfield, who called it a “labor of love”. The statue —...
Country Legend Mark Chesnutt shared via his mailing list that his son Casey has a new EP out, called “Down Mexico Way”. “Casey has been making a name for himself since before he joined the Marines. He is now a Full-Time Musician and daddy to my Grand Daughter Annie May! Check out his new EP “Down Mexico Way”! He also has a single going out to Texas Radio on January 14th called “Even Texas Couldn’t Hold Her”!”
Jon Mooneyham, host of Everything All At Once Forever, shares some of his favorite albums of 2021. Tracing Anika from her eponymous debut album (mostly of cover versions) through work with her Mexico City-based band Exploded View to now reveals a slow and steady refinement of musical ideas. Changes still maintains a postpunk aesthetic, but sounds far glossier and more general audience-accessible than before. In exchange, the subject matter of the lyrics dives more into social and political concerns, delivered with a bit more passion than Anika’s usual Nico-esque vocal delivery.
Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. On this week's episode, Paige is playing songs from the upcoming movie musical Cyrano, starring Peter Dinklage. Plus, hear a hilarious onstage mishap from Elliot Harper, Matilda's West End Miss Trunchbull. Catch the episode by clicking the link below!
