Level 2 cold weather alert is issued as temperatures are predicted to plunge across southern England this week with people being urged to check on vulnerable neighbours

A five-day cold snap is set to hit England with temperatures dropping as low as 24F (-4C) in parts of the country, with people urged to check on their vulnerable neighbours.

There is a risk of freezing conditions and prolonged periods of fog across the centre and south of the country from 6pm on Thursday, January 13, to 9am on Monday, January 17.

The UK Health Security Agency has put a Level 2 cold weather alert in place and encouraged people 'to stay warm and look out for those most at risk from the effects of cold weather'.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow warning for 'dense fog patches' starting from 10pm tonight until 12pm tomorrow in central and southern England, as well as parts of Wales.

Pictured, heavy fog in the New Forest, Hampshire

From Thursday afternoon, the Met Office is warning that the West Midlands, East Midlands, East of England, London, South East England and South West England regions will experience cold weather.

Agostinho Sousa, Consultant in Public Health Medicine at UKHSA, said: 'As we continue to experience very low temperatures this winter it’s important to remember to check on those who are more vulnerable to cold weather, such as elderly or frail friends and family, especially if they live alone or with a serious illness.'

She said the 'most vulnerable' should heat their homes to at least 64F (18C) particularly if they have reduced mobility, are 65 and over, or have a health condition.

She also advised people to wear shoes with good grip if they need to go outside during the cold weather.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Rudman said: 'Temperatures in central and southern England are expected to trend downwards from Thursday, with overnight minimum temperatures possibly getting to -4 °C in some rural areas, but widespread below-freezing conditions elsewhere overnight in the following days.

'This will result in some harsh frosts and possible freezing fog in some places.

'Temperatures will stay subdued through the next few days from Thursday in the alerted areas, with highs likely to remain in the mid-to-low single figures through the weekend, especially in places where any fog or low cloud lingers throughout the day.'

Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon told Metro he was not expecting widespread snow, but for a light dusting on high grounds in Scotland, which is expected at this time of year.

With the cold weather arriving as Britons face a crushing cost-of-living crisis, including increased costs on heating bills, the Government advised people to heat the living room during the day and the bedroom going to sleep 'if people can't heat all the rooms they use'.

Pictured, wet weather in Westminster earlier today

The UK Health Security Agency, which issued the cold weather alert, added: 'Wearing a few thin layers is better at trapping heat than wearing one thick layer.

'Having plenty of hot food and drinks is also effective for keeping warm.'

Ahead of tonight's yellow warning for fog, the Met Office advised people to expect slower journey times with possible delays to bus and train services possible and the prospect of delays or cancellations to flights.

The predicted cold weather comes after Britons experienced a milder than usual start to the year and follows the UK's warmest ever New Year's Day when St James's Park in London registered 16.3C (61.3F), beating the previous record of 15.6C (60.1F) set in Bude, Cornwall, set more than a century ago in 1916.

And that came after the country's mildest New Year's Eve on record the day before when Merryfield in Somerset reached 15.8C (60.4F), beating the previous high of 14.8C (58.6F) set in 2011 at Colwyn Bay in North Wales.