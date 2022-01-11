ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Saucepans for Smaller Cooking Jobs

Cover picture for the articleCooks rely on a number of utilitarian tools, from a trusty wooden spoon to a quality blender. A reliable small saucepan is on the list of must-haves for anybody with culinary leanings. The small pot can pretty much do it all. You know the type — the small, handled vessels you...

Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
thespruceeats.com

John Wayne Casserole Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) John Wayne Casserole is a delicious mix of ground beef, vegetables, pickled jalapeños, and cheese, all layered atop a biscuit crust. According to cooksinfo.com, this casserole gets its name because “Wayne directly contributed the recipe to a 1979 cookbook titled, “Cooking with Love from Cara and Her Friends”, compiled by Cara Connery. It is unknown where Wayne got the recipe from.” However, what is now known as John Wayne Casserole is quite different from the original recipe. It drops the eggs and adds a biscuit crust and ground beef but keeps the original southwestern inspiration by including the pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheese.
Salon

The absolute best way to cook shrimp, according to so many tests

In Absolute Best Tests, our writer Ella Quittner destroys the sanctity of her home kitchen in the name of the truth. She's seared more porterhouse steaks than she cares to recall, tasted enough types of bacon to concern a cardiologist, and ranked potatoes from "most forgettable" to "potatoes we'd like to marry." Today, she tackles shrimp.
Midland Reporter-Telegram

How to cook broccoli, cauliflower and other cruciferous vegetables for the best results

The question on our weekly live chat a few months ago was simply titled "Broccoli." Can you recommend ways to prepare this that make it taste good?. It's a common conundrum, not to mention cultural trope, with President George H.W. Bush famously expressing his disdain for the green vegetable, an equal source of disgust for the little girl in the Pixar film "Inside Out" (interestingly it was changed to bell peppers for Japanese audiences).
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This $20 Instant Pot Hack Is ‘Truly a Life Saver’ & Their New ‘Go-To’ Kitchen Accessory

Time-saving kitchen appliances are all the rage right now, and along with air fryers, Instant Pots offer up some of our fav time-saving recipes. The 9-in-1 kitchen appliance serves up the fluffiest rice, the smoothest soup and the heartiest meat—it can even bake a cake thanks to its many pre-set cooking settings. But with the limitless possibilities, remembering the various cook times can be tricky. However, we found a kitchen accessory that takes the guesswork out of whipping up your favorite meals. The Instant Pot Official Cutting Board is here to end your habit of Googling every recipe step from start...
StyleCaster

Butter Bells Are The Kitchen Essential No One On TikTok Knew Existed

Please Lord, tell me I’m not the only one on butter bell Tiktok. And while we’re at it, tell me I’m not the only one who had no idea what a butter bell was?! As a lover of all things dairy, butter has a special place in my heart—but apparently, I have not been storing mine properly. It’s possible that every granny in my life has been holding out on me, because my first time seeing a butter bell was on my For You Page. Apparently, I’m not the only one. When a few users started showing off their butter bells...
Salon

Trying to recreate Hamburger Helper was the best thing for my cooking in 2021

One of the best things that I did this year for my cooking practice, if you will, was embarking on a journey to make the perfect homemade version of Hamburger Helper. As I'm typing this out, I recognize how ridiculous it sounds, but to borrow and bastardize a line from the "Royal Tenenbaums," immediately after making this statement, I realized that it was true.
SPY

The Best Champagne Glass Sets to Really Make Your Bottles Pop

For many, when the champagne bottles are popping, and the bubbles are flowing, it’s time to be festive. Typically used to celebrate or commemorate a special moment, champagne has a distinctive taste and quality that calls for the most opulent of experiences. First, we must distinguish that, in fact, champagne is a white wine. The key to drinking champagne — correctly — is to invest in proper champagne glasses. Some people might not know that there are different glasses for different wines, but choosing the right one, makes all of the difference. It’s worth mentioning, of course, the different types of...
SPY

It’s National Gluten-Free Day: Try These Healthy and Delicious Gluten-Free Snacks

There are many reasons someone might avoid gluten, from a genuine gluten sensitivity to simply enjoying healthier snack choices. But for those with severe gluten sensitivity, or Celiac Disease, a serious autoimmune disease where the ingestion of gluten leads to small intestine damage, going gluten-free isn’t just a preference but a necessity. Thursday, January 13 is National Gluten-Free Day here in the United States, and we wanted to mark the occasion by reviewing some of our favorite gluten-free snacks in solidarity with our gluten-intolerant brothers and sisters. A few years ago, finding great gluten-free snacks was a challenging proposition. Options were extremely...
StyleCaster

This $12 Kitchen Gadget Chops Garlic in Seconds & Saves You From Sticky, Smelly Fingers

When you’re cooking dinner from scratch, there can be a lot of prep involved. You have to dice onions, cube veggies, cut protein and so much more. Loads of recipes require minced garlic to add flavor, but let’s be honest, mincing the aromatic is anything but joyful. This step might be the most tedious one of the bunch, but thankfully, there’s a kitchen gadget that makes it much less annoying. Chef’n’s GarlicZoom Garlic Chopper does all the work for you. It’s the tiniest, simplest appliance that can mince up to three whole cloves of garlic in one go. The brand couldn’t have...
gethealthyu.com

Best Way To Cook Vegetables (Six Easy Methods)

There’s no doubt that vegetables can be intimidating. There are so many different ways to cook them and each way will reap a different result. That’s why we’re providing you with our 6 favorite methods to cook your vegetables and 6 reasons why you should try them. You’ll be amazed by how each method highlights different flavors! And don’t be afraid to get creative with seasonings—the sky is the limit!
The Independent

How to turn leftover banana skins into a delicious ‘pulled pork’ burger. No, really...

I saw people cooking with banana peel on the internet and I was intrigued – turns out it’s actually quite delicious if you prepare it in the right way,” says Miguel Barclay, author of the One Pound Meals cookbook series.“Banana peel is definitely something I would usually throw away, so technically this is free food.”Banana peel pulled porkMakes: 1 portionIngredients:1 banana peel½ tsp ground cumin½ tsp smoked paprika1 tsp demerara sugar (or other brown sugar)3 tbsp tomato ketchup1 soft bread roll1 tbsp coleslawOlive oilSaltMethod:1. Shred the banana peel using a fork, then pan-fry in a splash of olive oil over...
The Independent

You can always count on leeks and mushrooms – especially in this vegan risotto

Leeks and mushrooms are a robust flavour combination that you can always count on: nothing can go wrong when you’re combining these two,” says Miguel Barclay, author of the One Pound Meals cookbook series.“It’s guaranteed to be delicious. To make this vegetarian or vegan, omit the parmesan cheese. If you like, you can replace it with a sprinkling of nutritional yeast.”Leek and mushroom barley risottoMakes: 1 portionIngredients:½ onion, dicedHandful of pearl barley½ vegetable stock cube300ml water½ leek, slicedHandful of mushrooms, sliced1 thyme sprigSmall handful of grated parmesan cheese, plus a few shavings for garnishOlive oilSalt and pepperMethod:1. Pan-fry the onion...
TrendHunter.com

Meat-Like Plant-Based Pizza Toppings

The Donatos Field Roast Plant-Based Pepperoni is being launched by the pizza chain as an alternative to its popular Heritage Pepperoni that will offer consumers with a way to enjoy the classic flavor of pepperoni in a meat-free manner. The topping is achieved using a blend of pea protein with...
bbcgoodfood.com

The ultimate list of 34 best kitchen essentials every cook needs

Our pick of the best essentials for kitting out your kitchen, tried and tested by the BBC Good Food reviews team. Kitting out your kitchen properly will revolutionise the way you cook. But it can be hard to know where to begin and what to buy when there’s so much choice available.
