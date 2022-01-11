ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Have Concerns About Jimmy & Emily’s Future

By Leanne Stahulak
 4 days ago
When we last saw Jimmy Hurdstrom on “Yellowstone,” he was driving off into the sunset with his new fiancee, Emily. But happy endings don’t last forever, and some “Yellowstone” fans wonder whether Jimmy and Emily will last long-term. A curious fan posted a poll on Reddit earlier today asking fans if...

Yellowstone Fan Theory Explains the Meaning of Kayce's Finale Hallucination

The following contains spoilers for the Yellowstone season 4 finale. Yellowstone’s season 4 finale ended in a bang: Jamie confronting his biological father Garrett Randall, and in doing so, finally avenging the Dutton attack and choosing John over Garrett in a season-long loyalty conflict. John’s other son, Kayce, after...
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Debate Season 4’s Biggest Strengths and Flaws

The fourth season of “Yellowstone” is now in the rearview mirror and fans of the hit series have plenty to say about it. The ever-popular Paramount Network show has a record season in terms of viewers tuning in each week. “Yellowstone” has an enormous fan base that is seemingly growing by the day as more discover the modern western drama. The fourth season ha drawn mostly positive reviews from fans and critics, who say the show is an excellent representation of cowboy culture. Some fans, however, have questions, concerns and critiques about the fourth “Yellowstone” season. Fans took to Reddit to voice their thoughts on the highly successful latest season of the show.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Describes Jimmy as an Outsider

“Yellowstone” star Jefferson White relates to his character Jimmy more than you might think. As fans gear up for the Season 4 finale, White opens up about how he relates to his character. And what’s more, why “Yellowstone” viewers seem to connect with him so much. Some have even referred to Jimmy as the heart of the show. There’s no denying he’s certainly one of the most likable characters.
Why 'Yellowstone' Moved to a New Night

Yellowstone premiered on the Paramount Network in 2018. When the show originally dropped, it aired on Wednesday nights. Since then, Yellowstone has moved to its new home on Sundays. The Wall Street Journal shed some insight in regards to why the network decided to move Yellowstone to a new night.
‘Yellowstone’ Fans React to Season 4’s Shocking Finale

Yellowstone knows how to deliver a season finale, and Season 4’s rip-roaring sendoff has fans clawing at every corner of the internet Sunday night. In the words of fan Kristina: “SEASON 4 WAS AWESOME!!!!!! @Yellowstone this finale was the BEST ONE YET!!! I CANNOT WAIT FOR SEASON 5!” We’re inclined to agree. What a show. What a finale. And wow, what a setup.
Emily In Paris Fans Have The Best Theory About A SATC Crossover In Season 3

And just like that, Emily in Paris fans are dreaming up a fabulous new adventure for everyone’s favorite expat. It’s no secret the Darren Star-created series shares tons of DNA with Star’s seminal dramedy SATC; Emily in Paris has even included a bunch of references to its sister series throughout its first two seasons. Now, some fans think EIP’s Season 2 finale could be setting up a huge crossover between the two shows. Here’s why people are genuinely wondering whether SATC’s own Samantha Jones will be in Emily in Paris Season 3.
‘Yellowstone’: How John and James Dutton Are Connected

If you’ve been confused about how James and John Dutton are related, you’re not alone. Since “1883” aired, fans of “Yellowstone” are questioning the family ties between the two characters. And while we are pretty sure that James Dutton (Tim McGraw) is the great-great-grandfather of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) some fans are here to break it down.
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Debate John’s Role in Beth’s Darkest Moment

The fourth season of “Yellowstone” is in the books but the discussion on the season’s biggest moments is just beginning. It is a sure bet that “Yellowstone” fans will be discussing season four until season five arrives next year. One of the biggest and most surprising moments from season four came from the friction between John and Beth Dutton. John made it crystal clear that he was tired of Beth’s “at all costs” philosophy when dealing with others. His tipping point was when Beth told activist Summer Higgins to assault a police officer in order to draw news coverage. It was a dirty trick on Beth’s part that landed Higgins in jail and potentially facing a lengthy stay in prison. At the Dutton family dinner table, John and Beth have it out with John telling his daughter to find a new home.
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Still Choked Up About This ‘Heartbreaking’ Monica Scene

The fourth and latest season of “Yellowstone” made a huge impact on the show’s enormous fan base that will last all offseason. In the very first episode of season four, we learn that the attack on the Dutton family was larger than we thought. Attackers also visited “Yellowstone” Ranch in an effort to destroy all that was left the cattle ranch. When attackers broke into the ranch’s main lodge, they found Monica and Tate Dutton. As Monica struggles with an assassin in the kitchen, Tate is forced to shoot and kill the man. The incident has a major effect on both Monica and Tate sending them into a depressed state. In an attempt to save his young family, Kayce Dutton tries reasoning with Monica. It is a heartbreaking scene as the fear in Monica’s eyes is strong and Tate remains under the bed, afraid to come out. Monica tells Kayce that she believes “Yellowstone” Ranch to be evil and chides her husband for bringing their son to live on the ranch.
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Wonder If Kayce Will Want Revenge on Jamie

When “Yellowstone” fans realized that Jamie’s biological father was behind the attacks on the Dutton family, we all wondered how Jamie would avenge the family that raised him. Except that day never came. And now fans are wondering whether the youngest Dutton brother would have claimed revenge on Jamie for his inaction.
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

