Why ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Have Concerns About Jimmy & Emily’s Future

The fourth and latest season of “Yellowstone” made a huge impact on the show’s enormous fan base that will last all offseason. In the very first episode of season four, we learn that the attack on the Dutton family was larger than we thought. Attackers also visited “Yellowstone” Ranch in an effort to destroy all that was left the cattle ranch. When attackers broke into the ranch’s main lodge, they found Monica and Tate Dutton. As Monica struggles with an assassin in the kitchen, Tate is forced to shoot and kill the man. The incident has a major effect on both Monica and Tate sending them into a depressed state. In an attempt to save his young family, Kayce Dutton tries reasoning with Monica. It is a heartbreaking scene as the fear in Monica’s eyes is strong and Tate remains under the bed, afraid to come out. Monica tells Kayce that she believes “Yellowstone” Ranch to be evil and chides her husband for bringing their son to live on the ranch.

