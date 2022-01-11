ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Kings Of Napa’ On OWN, A Soapy Series About A Family’s Fights Over Control Of A California Winery

By Joel Keller
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=034GPS_0divfELq00

When we were watching The Kings Of Napa, we couldn’t help but think of another show about an aspirational family where the siblings are in an eternal battle with each other for control of their family’s megacorporation and legacy. But even though the Succession definitely soapy, it is loaded with nuanced performances, wicked humor and stories that invite the over-analysis that the entertainment media loves to produce. Can The Kings Of Napa even come close to that level?

THE KINGS OF NAPA: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

Opening Shot: After a montage of shots of Napa’s wine country and ostentatious signs of wealth, we see three women having lunch and bantering.

The Gist: The King family has one of the more successful vineyards in Napa. Reginald King (Isaiah Whitlock, Jr.), who started the vineyard while keeping his successful surgical practice going, and his wife Vanessa (Karen LeBlanc), have made the business a family affair.

Their daughter August (Ebonée Noel) is the ideas and marketing person. Their older son, Dana (Rance Nix) is the business mind; his wife Rose (Samantha Walkes) does PR. Younger son Christian (Ashlee Brian) isn’t quite as interested in wine, but he does manage the bottling facility and the family is funding his new bourbon business. Finally, Vanessa’s niece, Bridgette Pierce (Yaani King Mondschein) is in charge of the vineyard itself, and knows the soil and grapes she grows like the back of her hand.

During a family dinner, where Vanessa usually wants no business discussed, August pitches a port wine and things inevitably blow up, mainly with Dana thinking his sister’s idea is too expensive and won’t make the winery any money. As the inevitable argument ensues, Reginald gets up to put a stop to it, but ends up clutching his chest and collapsing.

In his absence, not only is a leadership vacuum created, but all three King kids are at each other’s throats. Dana is upset he wasn’t named president. August, who was named president, is overwhelmed. Vanessa gets surprising news when her sister Melanie (Devika Parikh) bursts in and says that not only does she want to be paid back the significant amount of money she lent to Reginald, but there’s a secret that she’s been keeping for decades that comes spilling out. It’s a secret that Reginald’s gossipy sister Yvette (Heather Simms) has known about the entire time, but in keeping her mouth shut, the successful wig maker has become the vineyard’s head of sales.

The surprise leads Melanie and Bridgette to take a legal stance against Vanessa, aided by their lawyer, Kelvin Johnson (Curtis Hamilton), who was in a serious high school relationship with August. Will the family come together or get torn apart?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iFQon_0divfELq00
Photo: Brendan Adam-Zwelling/Warner Bros.

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? Take Succession and make it as soapy as Claws (where show creator Janine Sherman Barrois was the showrunner), sprinkle in some Sideways, and we get The Kings Of Napa.

Our Take: In order to really drink in The Kings Of Napa (pun intended), you really need to figure out if you’re watching a drama about an aspirational Black family who is fighting over control of the family business, or if you’re watching an over-the-top soap opera. If you’re thinking you’re watching the former, the show is going to irritate the living bejeebers out of you.

Why? Because it spirals out of control quickly, pressing its story’s soapiest elements on viewers within the first half hour. One surprise after another pops up before we’ve even gotten a chance to get to know the various players in the family, and that leads to characterizations that are also over-the-top.

For instance, we know there’s more to Rance Nix’s character Dana than what we see in the first episode. He more or less rants and raves his way throughout, not coming close to having a moment of subtlety, even when he claims that his father “never saw me”, a not-very-nuanced play on his stature. As his wife, Rose, Walkes puts on an absurd British accent and says she’ll put together a “posh” campaign to promote the new port that August proposed. Yvette just looks like a buttinsky, insinuating herself into situations and making quips like the best friend in a bad sitcom.

There’s no nuance in the first episode, which is a lot to say about a show whose creator also ran Claws. At least that hit series contained nuanced performances from Niecy Nash and others, even if the situations they were in were insane. Here, most of the actors’ performances have about the nuance of a punch to the solar plexus. If you’re going to create a soapy show that has bombshells at every turn, you need to make sure that the performances of the cast seem at least somewhat realistic, so the reactions to the bombshells don’t seem cartoonish. Maybe that will get smoothed out in subsequent episodes, but in the pilot, it makes for a tiring viewing experience.

Sex and Skin: Some lunch talk about August needing to stock up on AA batteries, but that’s about it.

Parting Shot: After a disastrous attempt at trying to get the her mother and aunt to at least drop their legal challenges, August gets an anonymous phone call telling her that she’s expected to keep up with her father’s payments.

Sleeper Star: Mondschein, as Bridgette, seems to be the only one who is playing her role with any kind of nuance.

Most Pilot-y Line: “They were expecting him to rip out those vines and put in a liquor store,” says Yvette about when her brother bought the vineyard.

Our Call: SKIP IT. We’re all for over-the-top soapy dramas that drop multiple bombshells per episode. But The Kings Of Napa lacks any kind of nuance or subtlety in its writing or performances, with characters that are so one-dimensional that we don’t have much desire to see their stories.

Joel Keller (@joelkeller) writes about food, entertainment, parenting and tech, but he doesn’t kid himself: he’s a TV junkie. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Slate, Salon, RollingStone.com, VanityFair.com, Fast Company and elsewhere.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘My Mom, Your Dad’ On HBO Max, A Reality Dating Series Where People Secretly Try To Manipulate Dates Between Their Single Parents

Usually reality dating shows involve impossibly attractive people that are in their 20s and early 30s, who may have some relationship experience under their belts, but are more likely just at a show’s mansion or villa in order to get on camera. But what about the middle aged singletons among us, ones with adult kids that just want us to be happy? Would they put on a show if they get selected for a dating series? A new series on HBO Max lets us find that out.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Riverdance: The Animated Adventure’ on Netflix, A Kids’ Toon That’s Light Of Heart And Feet

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (Netflix) is the next iteration of the long-running stage production featuring Irish dancing performed in unison. It comes from Cinesite, the studio that brought us the Addams Family animated reboots, and it weaves Irish folk tradition, the music of Grammy-winning Riverdance composer Bill Whelan, and a heaping helping of family-oriented kid’s entertainment into a tidy 93 minutes of dancing, mild goofiness, and rousing adventure-having.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Where to Watch ‘Redeeming Love’ 2022 Movie

Even though Valentine’s Day is a whole month away, we know you could use a little romance film to spice up your long weekend. Redeeming Love is nearly here, an adaptation of Francine Rivers’ 1997 best-selling novel of the same name. If you’re looking to get caught up in a sweeping historical drama, it’s the perfect film to fall in love with this month. But will it be streaming, available to purchase online, or will it just be in theaters? Let’s take a look.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Napa, CA
Napa, CA
Entertainment
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Archive 81’ On Netflix, Where An Archivist Tries To Help Solve A 28-Year-Old Mystery In Unusual Ways

There has been a trend of having podcasts — mostly of the scripted, fictional variety — made into streaming series. There’s a good reason: Like radio plays of old, fictional podcasts usually tell stories that take advantage of the audio-only medium. But translating the audio-only story to something visual is tricky. Netflix’s Archive 81 is based on a popular scripted podcast that involves two timelines and some supernatural goings on. Does the adaptation work?
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Tim Allen Starring ‘The Santa Clause’ Series Set at Disney+ From ‘Last Man Standing’ Team

Christmas may be over, but the gifts are still coming in. Disney+ has just announced a new limited series based on The Santa Clause, with Tim Allen set to reprise his role as Scott Calvin from the original blockbuster franchise. With production set to begin in Los Angeles this March, if we’re lucky, we can potentially expect this new series for Christmas 2022!
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘After Life’ Season 3 On Netflix, The Final Season Of Ricky Gervais’s Black Comedy

Written, directed by, and starring Ricky Gervais, Netflix’s After Life tells the story of Tony, who spirals out into a dark, angry depression following the death of his wife Lisa. The third and final season of the dark comedy, now streaming on the platform, sees Tony continue to shut himself off from the world as his grief weighs heavily. Can his patient friends, loyal pup, and a potential love interest help pull him out of the darkness? We’re here to let you know if it’s worth sticking around to find out.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ on Amazon Prime, the Final Monster Mash in a Mediocre Animation Franchise

I’m thinking Hotel Transylvania: Transformania – exclusive to Amazon Prime – could’ve probably been called simply Hotel Transformania, but we wouldn’t want anyone to get the branding confused with, I dunno, Transformers? The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel? Hotel Rwanda? Anyway, it also should’ve been called TransFOURmania, since it’s the fourth movie in the moderately successful animated movie/video game/TV franchise, and reportedly the final film. Sight unseen, it’s already the least of the features, considering Adam Sandler was replaced by Brian Hull as the voice of Drac, and Genndy Tartakovsky, director of the first three, is out, getting only producer and writing credits here (and is hopefully off making a second season of Primal, or rebooting Dexter’s Laboratory). The movie kept getting bumped down the theatrical release schedule until Sony sold the movie to Amazon, prompting relief in parents who otherwise would’ve felt pressured to spend $83 on tickets and popcorn to take the fam to the cineplex to see a mediocre cartoon. Instead the movie can be half-watched in the background at home, which just might be the fate it deserves.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Niecy Nash
Person
Devika Parikh
Decider.com

Meredith Hagner’s ‘Search Party’ Reaction Shots Deserve An Emmy, Maybe Even An Oscar

The fifth and final season of Search Party is a vibe… and that vibe is wonderful, unhinged chaos. From the incisive storytelling to the who’s who of guest stars to the delicious batch of bizarre character names (Tunnel Quinn! Dr. Amanda Baby! Liquorice Montague!), both the season and the show in general was an A-to-Z delight. Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, and Michael Showalter’s trenchant mystery comedy was always one of the most ambitious series on television, but the final installment was a big swing even by the show’s lofty standards. And despite a razor-thin margin of error, Search Party exited with the trademark swagger and renegade bravado that defined the critically-acclaimed fan favorite throughout its five seasons on TBS and HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

How to Watch ‘Smiling Friends’

Looking for a new adult animated comedy? If so, Adult Swim‘s series Smiling Friends could be the perfect addition to your watchlist. Smiling Friends follows the employees of Smiling Friends Inc., a small company dedicated to bringing its clients happiness. Unsurprisingly, the team gets into various misadventures along the way.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winery#Family Business
Decider.com

‘The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles’ Episode 8 Recap: “Fight Or Flight Pt. 2”

Well, we are at the end of another season of The Real World Homecoming, we have reconnected and torn open old wounds and seen grainy footage of Venice Beach in 1993, and again we are limping out the door one roommate down. We’ve seen this coming: the season’s supercut teased an early departure, as did your own common sense. And while after last week’s episode I made a bold prediction that Tami would take herself out at the last minute for maximum story-line impact, the reality is different and much more predictable. Take it from a Los Angeles resident: Venice is just never as interesting as you think it’s going to be.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Decider.com

New Movies On Demand: ‘A Journal For Jordan,’ ‘Delicious’ + More

Have you been smiling too much this week? Allow me to put a stop to all that by suggesting the tearjerker A Journal For Jordan, directed by Denzel Washington, which is new on VOD. The film stars Michael B. Jordan as First Sgt. Charles Monroe King, a soldier deployed in Iraq, who keeps a journal that he fills with advice for his infant son, Jordan. As you can imagine, when King is killed in action, the words he wrote to his son became that much more meaningful and treasured.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Colony’ on Netflix, Sci-Fi With Questions About Society And Survival On A Watery Future Earth

The Colony (Netflix) is a boutique sci-fi entry from Swiss director Tim Fehlbaum that competed at the 71st Berlin Film Festival under its original title of Tides. While Hell, Fehlbaum’s 2011 debut, was post-apocalyptic in nature, The Colony is at least partly post-Earth. In the near future, an explorer is sent back to our planet to search for encouraging signs of life…
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Degrassi’ Revival Series Announced at HBO Max

HBO Max is bringing back all the nostalgia with Degrassi. WarnerMedia Kids & Family announced today that it has greenlit Degrassi, a brand new version of the original teen series of the same name. Additionally, the streamer has acquired the rights to Degrassi: The Next Generation, which will be available on the platform this spring.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Decider.com

Brian Cox Reveals He Turned Down ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Pirates of the Caribbean,’ Calls Johnny Depp “Overrated” in Wild Book Excerpt

Brian Cox is not Hollywood’s number one boy. On top of calling Edward Norton an “arse,” Johnny Depp “overrated,” and hailing Spike Lee as one of the best directors of all time, the Succession lead also revealed he turned down a couple of big roles in Game of Thrones and Pirates of the Caribbean. In a recent excerpt from his book Putting the Rabbit in the Hat published to GQ, Cox opened up about his career over the years.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Alyssa Milano Teases Netflix Dominatrix Thriller ‘Brazen’ on ‘The View’: “A Guilty Pleasure Getaway”

Alyssa Milano has a steamy new Netflix thriller you won’t want to miss. The actress is releasing Brazen tomorrow (Jan. 13), a crime drama that follows a mystery author as she attempts to solve the real world case of her sister’s murder. And lucky for us, Milano appeared on The View to tease the enticing new flick. After chatting about politics and activism, The View switched gears into the real breaking news.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

2K+
Followers
460
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy