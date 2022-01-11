Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Kings Of Napa’ On OWN, A Soapy Series About A Family’s Fights Over Control Of A California Winery

When we were watching The Kings Of Napa, we couldn’t help but think of another show about an aspirational family where the siblings are in an eternal battle with each other for control of their family’s megacorporation and legacy. But even though the Succession definitely soapy, it is loaded with nuanced performances, wicked humor and stories that invite the over-analysis that the entertainment media loves to produce. Can The Kings Of Napa even come close to that level?

THE KINGS OF NAPA: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

Opening Shot: After a montage of shots of Napa’s wine country and ostentatious signs of wealth, we see three women having lunch and bantering.

The Gist: The King family has one of the more successful vineyards in Napa. Reginald King (Isaiah Whitlock, Jr.), who started the vineyard while keeping his successful surgical practice going, and his wife Vanessa (Karen LeBlanc), have made the business a family affair.

Their daughter August (Ebonée Noel) is the ideas and marketing person. Their older son, Dana (Rance Nix) is the business mind; his wife Rose (Samantha Walkes) does PR. Younger son Christian (Ashlee Brian) isn’t quite as interested in wine, but he does manage the bottling facility and the family is funding his new bourbon business. Finally, Vanessa’s niece, Bridgette Pierce (Yaani King Mondschein) is in charge of the vineyard itself, and knows the soil and grapes she grows like the back of her hand.

During a family dinner, where Vanessa usually wants no business discussed, August pitches a port wine and things inevitably blow up, mainly with Dana thinking his sister’s idea is too expensive and won’t make the winery any money. As the inevitable argument ensues, Reginald gets up to put a stop to it, but ends up clutching his chest and collapsing.

In his absence, not only is a leadership vacuum created, but all three King kids are at each other’s throats. Dana is upset he wasn’t named president. August, who was named president, is overwhelmed. Vanessa gets surprising news when her sister Melanie (Devika Parikh) bursts in and says that not only does she want to be paid back the significant amount of money she lent to Reginald, but there’s a secret that she’s been keeping for decades that comes spilling out. It’s a secret that Reginald’s gossipy sister Yvette (Heather Simms) has known about the entire time, but in keeping her mouth shut, the successful wig maker has become the vineyard’s head of sales.

The surprise leads Melanie and Bridgette to take a legal stance against Vanessa, aided by their lawyer, Kelvin Johnson (Curtis Hamilton), who was in a serious high school relationship with August. Will the family come together or get torn apart?

Photo: Brendan Adam-Zwelling/Warner Bros.

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? Take Succession and make it as soapy as Claws (where show creator Janine Sherman Barrois was the showrunner), sprinkle in some Sideways, and we get The Kings Of Napa.

Our Take: In order to really drink in The Kings Of Napa (pun intended), you really need to figure out if you’re watching a drama about an aspirational Black family who is fighting over control of the family business, or if you’re watching an over-the-top soap opera. If you’re thinking you’re watching the former, the show is going to irritate the living bejeebers out of you.

Why? Because it spirals out of control quickly, pressing its story’s soapiest elements on viewers within the first half hour. One surprise after another pops up before we’ve even gotten a chance to get to know the various players in the family, and that leads to characterizations that are also over-the-top.

For instance, we know there’s more to Rance Nix’s character Dana than what we see in the first episode. He more or less rants and raves his way throughout, not coming close to having a moment of subtlety, even when he claims that his father “never saw me”, a not-very-nuanced play on his stature. As his wife, Rose, Walkes puts on an absurd British accent and says she’ll put together a “posh” campaign to promote the new port that August proposed. Yvette just looks like a buttinsky, insinuating herself into situations and making quips like the best friend in a bad sitcom.

There’s no nuance in the first episode, which is a lot to say about a show whose creator also ran Claws. At least that hit series contained nuanced performances from Niecy Nash and others, even if the situations they were in were insane. Here, most of the actors’ performances have about the nuance of a punch to the solar plexus. If you’re going to create a soapy show that has bombshells at every turn, you need to make sure that the performances of the cast seem at least somewhat realistic, so the reactions to the bombshells don’t seem cartoonish. Maybe that will get smoothed out in subsequent episodes, but in the pilot, it makes for a tiring viewing experience.

Sex and Skin: Some lunch talk about August needing to stock up on AA batteries, but that’s about it.

Parting Shot: After a disastrous attempt at trying to get the her mother and aunt to at least drop their legal challenges, August gets an anonymous phone call telling her that she’s expected to keep up with her father’s payments.

Sleeper Star: Mondschein, as Bridgette, seems to be the only one who is playing her role with any kind of nuance.

Most Pilot-y Line: “They were expecting him to rip out those vines and put in a liquor store,” says Yvette about when her brother bought the vineyard.

Our Call: SKIP IT. We’re all for over-the-top soapy dramas that drop multiple bombshells per episode. But The Kings Of Napa lacks any kind of nuance or subtlety in its writing or performances, with characters that are so one-dimensional that we don’t have much desire to see their stories.

Joel Keller (@joelkeller) writes about food, entertainment, parenting and tech, but he doesn’t kid himself: he’s a TV junkie. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Slate, Salon, RollingStone.com, VanityFair.com, Fast Company and elsewhere.