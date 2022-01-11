ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael B. Jordan throws surprise party for Lori Harvey — but doesn’t attend

By Carlos Greer
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago
Michael B. Jordan surprised girlfriend Lori Harvey with a birthday dinner at Nobu. Backgrid; loriharvey/Instagram

Michael B. Jordan threw a swanky surprise birthday party for his girlfriend, Lori Harvey, on Monday night.

And even though the actor wasn’t able to go, he did make sure to pick up the check.

We’re told that after pals surprised an “extremely excited” Harvey at Nobu Malibu to celebrate her upcoming 25th birthday, the model’s manager, Tre Thomas, made an announcement.

A partygoer told Page Six that Thomas said, “[Michael] loves you and can’t be here tonight, but enjoy your night. It’s on him.”

“He really wished he was there,” added the insider.

Our sources told us Harvey’s manager didn’t explain why Jordan, 34, couldn’t attend, but the “Creed” star, who is making his directorial debut on the third installment of the “Rocky” spin-off, recently told “Extra” that he’s been work nonstop on the movie.

When asked how he was spending his holidays, he said, “I’m working … gonna be away from my family. Prep for ‘Creed III,’ so I’m locked into that.

“[I] told everybody I don’t exist. Holidays don’t exist for me,” he quipped.

We guess that goes for birthdays, too, but Harvey was still appreciative of the bash. She posted several videos from dinner to her Instagram Stories and tagged Jordan.

“Thank you for my surprise party baby,” she wrote.

Harvey’s pals who were able to attend included Normani, Ryan Destiny, stylist Maeve and The Purple Agency founder and music exec Phylicia Fant.

The birthday girl was showered with gifts from Chanel and Hermes, we’re told.

