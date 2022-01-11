ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Is Delta 8 Legal in Alabama?

Cover picture for the articleWith hemp and CBD exploding onto the scene, we continue to see more and more hemp-extract products hitting the market. One of the most recent additions is delta 8 THC. Delta 8 THC, which is delta 9 THC’s sister, is a constituent of the cannabis sativa plant known for its relaxing...

