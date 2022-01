Having not staged a full-scale production in nearly two years due to COVID-19, Horizon Theatre has announced that it will launch its 38th season later this month with “Every Brilliant Thing,” a play about depression and resilience told in collaboration with the audience. It will be presented with a reduced-capacity, in-the-round seating configuration at the Little Five Points theater with previews beginning Jan. 28. The run is through Feb. 27.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO