A record spike in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant is causing a nationwide worker "sickout," disrupting businesses ranging from grocery stores to airlines. The past few weeks have been "hellacious," Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian said in a Thursday conference call with analysts and reporters. The executive said 8,000 employees have contracted COVID-19 in the last four weeks alone — about 10% of the carrier's workforce — a toll that contributed to more than 2,200 cancelled flights since December 24.

