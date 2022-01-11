Pokemon Legends: Arceus' ESRB rating references "in-game purchases," but don't panic yet

Pop singer Christina Aguilera showed off a few seconds of new Pokemon Legends: Arceus footage moments before her son ejected her out of a spaceship. Earlier today, Nintendo released a new commercial showing the "Ain't No Other Man" singer playing various games on the Nintendo Switch. Included in the commercial is a few new seconds of footage from Pokemon Legends: Arceus, an upcoming game that re-envisions the Pokemon game experience with real time battles and a more open world setting. In the commercial, Aguilera plays the game with her daughter before challenging her son to a game of Among Us. After displaying openly suspicious behavior, Aguilera's son votes to have Aguilera's character ejected from the game. Afterwards, Aguilera and her family play some Mario Kart 8, a game well-known for bringing people together and not causing any lingering feelings of resentment. You can check out the commercial below:

