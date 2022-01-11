ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon Legends: Arceus' ESRB rating references "in-game purchases," but don't panic yet

By Jordan Gerblick
 4 days ago
Pokemon Legends: Arceus' recently published ESRB rating makes reference to "in-game purchases," which at first blush might be concerning to those weary of microtransactions, but it's just as likely referring to something much less controversial. As evidenced by the ESRB ratings for Pokemon Sword and Shield, as well as...

Related
SVG

We Finally Know Why Rockstar Cancelled This Game

Fans really, really wanted "Bully 2" to happen. Even though the rumored game was once in development at Rockstar, it has since fallen by the wayside in favor of the ever-popular "Grand Theft Auto" series. In late 2021, fans got excited again when rumors pointed to the "Bully" sequel fans had been waiting for, but so far nothing has materialized from the hearsay. However, a few former Rockstar devs have stepped out to discuss the original attempt to create a follow-up to "Bully" — and to explain why it never quite got off the ground.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Biggest Games Releasing In January: Pokemon Legends Arceus, God of War, And More

Welcome to 2022! The year has officially kicked off, and it looks like the next 365 days will be packed full of high-profile releases on PC and console. While February 2022 currently has the Q1 lion's share of big-name releases, January feels like a deceptive calm before the storm. You won't see too many new games on this list, but there are a few big names that are taking advantage of the more subdued release schedule.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Users Can Finally Play Classic Xbox 360 Game Again

Xbox users can finally buy a classic Xbox 360 game again. One of the big selling points of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and the Xbox One before them, is backward compatibility. All three Xbox consoles can play a wide range of Xbox 360 and even original Xbox games. One of these games mysteriously became unpurchasable last month, and nobody knew why. It's still unclear why the game -- which retained its digital listing -- couldn't be purchased, but it's back for sale.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Christina Aguilera Shows Off New Pokemon Legends: Arceus Footage

Pop singer Christina Aguilera showed off a few seconds of new Pokemon Legends: Arceus footage moments before her son ejected her out of a spaceship. Earlier today, Nintendo released a new commercial showing the "Ain't No Other Man" singer playing various games on the Nintendo Switch. Included in the commercial is a few new seconds of footage from Pokemon Legends: Arceus, an upcoming game that re-envisions the Pokemon game experience with real time battles and a more open world setting. In the commercial, Aguilera plays the game with her daughter before challenging her son to a game of Among Us. After displaying openly suspicious behavior, Aguilera's son votes to have Aguilera's character ejected from the game. Afterwards, Aguilera and her family play some Mario Kart 8, a game well-known for bringing people together and not causing any lingering feelings of resentment. You can check out the commercial below:
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Pokemon Company releases six minute overview video for Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The Pokemon Company has unleashed a new six-minute overview trailer for the next step in the incredibly popular Pokemon franchise, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, for the Nintendo Switch family of systems. The video gives you a look at some of the key mechanics in the exploration-based Pokemon game as well as some of the areas you can discover. Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out on 28th January.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Dive into a Brand New Overview Trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Players are ever excited the closer we get to the release of the big brand new Pokemon title later this month. The brand new overview trailer at the moment is only in Japanese, but takes players through what to expect when we get the release in a little over three weeks. Nothing new in particular is shown off but we do see a couple elements in more detail such as fighting Noble Pokemon and better looks at areas teased in previous trailers such as what is assumed to be Stark Mountain among other areas.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Pokemon Legends Arceus Receives New Japanese TV Commercial

The Pokemon Company has released a new Japanese TV Commercial for Pokemon Legends Arceus. The commercial unfortunately does not reveal that much new information, but does give players a better look at several new areas of the game, including a giant volcano and more. You can check it out below...
COMICS
godisageek.com

Check out the new Pokemon Legends: Arceus Hisui region video

We are full steam ahead on the Pokemon game hype train, and a new Pokemon Legends: Arceus Hisui region video is here to fuel the engine. Showing off some gorgeous environments and plenty of your favourite pocket pals, it’ll get the juices flowing of any Pokemon fan. It’s only a minute long, so you should probably just click play below now.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

When does Pokemon Legends Arceus take place?

We're taking a step back and looking at the Pokemon of yesteryear - sort of. For the most part, Pokemon games take place in a pseudo-modern era that seems somewhat familiar but also timeless - it's a well-designed world that has helped keep the older Pokemon games relevant for decades. Pokemon Arceus Legends, however, is breaking this trend - among others - to take us back in time to explore Pokemon's history.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Grab Pokemon Legends: Arceus For Under PS40 Right Now

Grab Pokemon Legends: Arceus For Under PS40 Right Now. Are you looking forward to Pokemon Legends? The game will be released on January 28th. It is expected to break with the traditional formula and introduce a semi-open-world experience. If you plan on buying a Switch title on or before its...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Players Can Expect Familiar Combat Mechanics

In case you missed out on the marketing for this game. Pokemon fans have been enjoying various video games for countless years. Overall, the gameplay has remained essentially the same. Players will venture around and capture different Pokemon. Likewise, the combat has remained the same for the most part. Essentially players would go through a turn-based combat system where you would send out different attacks from your Pokemon or use items. Now fans are gearing up for the latest release, Pokemon Legends: Arceus.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Tetris 99 28th Maximus Cup To Feature Pokemon Legends Arceus Theme

Nintendo has announced the next Maximus Cup competition for Tetris 99. The 28th Maximus Cup for Tetris 99 will give players a chance to earn a special theme based on Pokemon Legends Arceus by clearing the event conditions. It will begin in a few weeks time on 21st January 2022, and run till 25th January 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
