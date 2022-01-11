ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale investment group buys more industrial properties, plans new capital raise

By Corina Vanek
Phoenix Business Journal
Phoenix Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The latest round of purchases by the Valley firm includes properties...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scottsdale, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Real Estate
State
Arizona State
Tempe, AZ
Business
Scottsdale, AZ
Business
City
Tempe, AZ
Local
Arizona Real Estate
Phoenix Business Journal

Projects to Watch

From the construction of the $12 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing fab in north Phoenix to the redevelopment of Metrocenter, these 15 major projects will create thousands of jobs and change the landscape of the Valley. Click through to see the list.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tarek El Moussa
Phoenix Business Journal

Real estate Leads - January 7, 2022

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Investment#Hgtv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/phoenix

Comments / 0

Community Policy