Scottsdale investment group buys more industrial properties, plans new capital raise
The latest round of purchases by the Valley firm includes properties...www.bizjournals.com
The latest round of purchases by the Valley firm includes properties...www.bizjournals.com
The Phoenix Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/phoenix
Comments / 0