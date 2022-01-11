Ben Affleck: Relationship with Jennifer Lopez is ‘really meaningful’

Ben Affleck is happy he starred in "Gigli" because he met girlfriend Jennifer Lopez on set. Getty Images

Ben Affleck doesn’t regret starring in the box office flop “Gigli” because it led to his romance with Jennifer Lopez, who also starred in the flick.

“I did get to meet Jennifer, the relationship with whom has been really meaningful to me in my life,” Affleck, 49, recently told Entertainment Weekly.

The actor also said that he would have never gotten into directing had he not suffered a total fail with the 2003 movie.

“If the reaction to ‘Gigli’ hadn’t happened, I probably wouldn’t have ultimately decided, ‘I don’t really have any other avenue but to direct movies,’ which has turned out to be the real love of my professional life,” he said.

Affleck and Lopez, 52, began dating after playing on-screen love interests in the film. They got engaged in November 2002, but called off their engagement two years later after hitting a rocky patch in their relationship.

Fortunately, Bennifer reignited their romance in April 2021 when they were spotted hanging out together again in LA and have been going strong ever since. They introduced their children to each other last summer and made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film festival in September 2021.

The “Dinero” singer was most recently engaged to Alex Rodriguez but they split in March last year amid rumors he had cheated on her. She was also married to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. They share two children: 13-year-old twins Max and Emme. She was married two times prior to Anthony as well.

Meanwhile, Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. They share three children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and 9-year-old Samuel.