Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces an Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for January, February and March 2022 and Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) (the 'Company') announced today that its board of directors declared increased cash distributions for the months of January, February and March 2022 and also announced its plan to report earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31,...

