Kansas vs. Iowa State prediction: Heavy underdog Cyclones get it done

By Greg Peterson, VSiN
 4 days ago
The Iowa State Cyclones and Kansas Jayhawks are two of the biggest competitors to Baylor in the Big 12, and those teams will collide in Lawrence on Tuesday in a game involving a pair of opposites.

The Jayhawks rank eighth in the nation in points scored on a per-possession basis, while the Cyclones are fifth in points allowed on a per-possession basis.

Iowa State’s defense has feasted on turnovers, ranking seventh in the country in turnovers forced per possession, creating one on 25.4 percent of possessions. On the road, the Cyclones rate No. 3 at 25.6 percent.

Kansas also has seen a dip in its offensive production recently as it has scored 11.7 fewer points per 100 possessions in the past three games compared to the rest of the season. The Jayhawks are turning the ball over on more than 20 percent of their possessions in this span.

Iowa State already has collected three wins outside of the state of Iowa against teams rated in the NET ranking’s top 75 and has the chops to make it four on Tuesday.

The play: Iowa State, +13.5.

