Can you spot Mt. Everest in stunning photo taken from space by ISS astronauts?

Can you spot Mt.Everest in this photograph taken by ISS? Mark T. Vande Hei /Twitter

Astronauts aboard the ISS have been showing off breathtaking views from space — and set everyone back on Earth a challenge.

NASA’s Mark Vande Hei posted a stunning shot over the Himalayas on Twitter, leaving aerial photographers green with envy.

Hidden among it is Mount Everest, which the astronaut has asked people to try to spot.

Of course, Everest is the world’s highest mountain at 8,849 meters tall.

On the ground, it’s probably easy to spot out along the horizon.

But from above it’s a lot more difficult to make out.

If you can’t make it out yourself, scroll down to see where it is.

“My New Year’s resolution is to get outside as much as possible,” Mark tweeted.

“Well, after I land that is. Can you find Mt. Everest in this photo?”

Mark arrived on the ISS in April 2021.

He is scheduled to return to Earth at the end of March.

When the crew aren’t busy working, there are plenty of good opportunities to snap a decent shot – weather permitting of course.

Mt. Everest is circled in this photo.

This is because the space station orbits Earth 16 times.

But that also means spotting interesting bits can come and go rather quickly.

So much so, former crewmate Thomas Pesquet noted down times before he was blasted off, so he could plan for the best moment to take his pictures.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.