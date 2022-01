CityCentre's newest dining destination debuts this week. Daily Gather will open for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch this Tuesday, January 11. First announced last year, Daily Gather is the newest concept from Five 12 Restaurant Concepts, best known as the parent company of farm-to-table neighborhood restaurant Dish Society. To bring the project to fruition, Five 12 founder and CEO Aaron Lyons recruited Brandi Key, the veteran Houston chef best known for her lengthy time with Clark Cooper Concepts where she opened restaurants such as Coppa Osteria, Punk's Simple Southern Food, and SaltAir Seafood Kitchen.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO