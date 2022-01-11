Gladstone Investment Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for January, February, and March 2022, a Supplemental Distribution to Common Stockholders, and Third Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq:GAIN) (the 'Company') announced today that its board of directors declared the following monthly cash distributions to common stockholders. The Company also announced its plan to report earnings for its third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021....www.dallassun.com
